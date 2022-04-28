Early voting starts in Guilford County. Here's what you need to know.

GREENSBORO — Early voting for the May 17 primary started today at eight spots across Guilford County.
Here's when and where you can vote ahead of Election Day:
All locations are open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on three weekend dates: May 7-8 and May 14.
• Old Courthouse-Blue Room, First Floor — Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.
• Ag Center (Barn), 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro.
• Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
• Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro.
• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.
• Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point.
• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro.
• Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center (former Oak Hollow Mall), 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point.