Early voting starts today in Greensboro and lasts through July 23

GREENSBORO — Early voting for the city's municipal election begins today and lasts through July 23. Voting locations will not be open Saturday or Sunday.

People can also register and vote at the same time during this period. To register, you'll need a document with your current name and address, such as:

• A North Carolina driver’s license.

• A photo identification from a government agency.

• A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

Early voting sites are at:

• Old Guilford County Courthouse, Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.

• Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro.

• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

• Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro. (The bridge is closed on Ballinger Road. Use the North Chimney Rock Road access.)

• Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro.

For more information, call the Guilford County Elections Office at 336-641-3836.