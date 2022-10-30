Early voting tops 50K in Guilford County

GREENSBORO — As of Saturday, 50,621 Guilford County voters have cast an in-person ballot early for the Nov. 8 midterm election, county elections records show.

And at least another 4,254 have voted by mail through Friday, according to state data. The state’s Saturday voting data was not available as of 9 p.m.

Today marks the only Sunday of early voting, with polls open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 14 of the 15 early voting sites in Guilford County. There’s no voting at the Old Guilford Courthouse site today.

Monday saw the most voters with 7,569 ballots cast, county elections data shows.

And as of Saturday, 464 county residents took advantage of same-day registration so they could vote.

For anyone not already registered to vote, the only option is to register and vote in person on the same day during the early voting period, which runs through this coming Saturday.

Through Friday, 975,455 voters statewide had cast an in-person vote early, according to the most recent state elections data available. When absentee mail-in ballots are included, the total rises to 1,063,702.

The nation’s eyes may be on North Carolina’s heated U.S. Senate race, where a lot of money is being spent to keep the seat in GOP control or put a Democrat there. But Guilford County has the makings of some close races as well.

Here’s a quick rundown of the congressional and key state and local races on the ballot in Guilford County. This is not a complete list of races. (Get a sample ballot or check your voter registration status at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup).

US Senate

Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former N.C. Supreme Court chief justice, and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, a Republican businessman from Advance, lead the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a Winston-Salem Republican. The Green Party’s Matthew Hoh and Libertarian Shannon W. Bray round out the ballot.

US House

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a Greensboro Democrat, is looking to hold on to her reconfigured District 6 seat against challengers Christian Castelli, a Republican, and Thomas Watercott, a Libertarian.

NC Senate

District 26: Longtime Senate leader Phil Berger is running uncontested in this district, which was reconfigured to include Guilford County.

District 27: Incumbent Michael Garrett (D), faces Richard (Josh) Sessoms (R).

District 28: Incumbent Gladys A. Robinson (D), faces Paul Schumacher (R).

NC House

District 57: Incumbent Ashton Clemmons (D) faces Michelle C. Bardsley (R).

District 58: Incumbent Amos Quick (D) faces Chrissy Smith (R).

District 59: Incumbent Jon Hardister (R) faces Sherrie Young (D).

District 60: Incumbent Cecil Brockman (D) faces Bob Blasingame (R).

District 61: Incumbent Mary Price (Pricey) Harrison (D) is uncontested.

District 62: Incumbent John Faircloth (R) faces Brandon Gray (D).

County commissioners

The race to watch here is the at-large contest between two veteran commissioners. Longtime Commissioner Kay Cashion, a Democrat, is being challenged by former Commissioner Jerry Alan Branson, a Republican who served on the board for two terms, including stints as vice chairman and chairman. He narrowly lost reelection to a district seat in 2020 and contested the results for several weeks before conceding.

District 1: Incumbent J. Carlvena Foster (D) is uncontested.

District 2: Incumbent Alan Perdue (R) faces Paul Meinhart (R).

District 3: Pat Tillman (R), a current Board of Education member, faces Derek Mobley (D) for the seat left open when Commissioner Justin Conrad did not seek reelection.

District 7: Incumbent Frankie T. Jones Jr. (D) faces Kenny Abbe (R). Jones was appointed to the seat earlier this year to fill out the term of longtime Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who died in January.

Board of Education

The Guilford County Board of Education will be getting at least two new members after the Nov. 8 election as two incumbents decided not to run again.

At-large: Demetria Carter (R) and Alan Sherouse (D) are competing for the seat left open when Winston McGregor decided not to seek reelection.

District 2: Amanda Cook (D) and Crissy Pratt (R) are competing for the seat left open when Anita Sharpe decided not to seek reelection.

District 4: Incumbent Linda Welborn (R) faces Deon Clark (D).

District 6: Incumbent Khem D. Irby (D) faces Tim Andrew (R).

District 8: Incumbent Deena Hayes-Greene (D) is uncontested.

Sheriff

In 2018, Democrat Danny Rogers upset longtime Republican Sheriff BJ Barnes. But in his first bid for reelection, Rogers faced eight overall challengers in the May primary this year — two Democrats and six Republicans. It was the largest number of challengers in recent memory for the post.

Rogers, a former sheriff’s deputy who owns a janitorial/landscaping company and a restaurant/food truck business, won 58% of the Democratic primary vote to advance. It was a huge win for Rogers, whose performance as sheriff has been under scrutiny.

He faces Republican Phil Byrd, who has previously supervised a bevy of departments under previous sheriffs. Byrd captured 40% of the Republican primary vote in a field of six vying for the party’s nomination.