Election officials: Protest challenges Greensboro City Council member's use of 're-elect' wording in campaign

GREENSBORO — Guilford County election officials have received a formal protest accusing Councilman Hugh Holston of misleading voters by using the wording "re-elect" in campaign materials.

Holston was appointed by the council in September 2021 to fill a seat vacated when at-large Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy resigned that August. After Tuesday's election, he had 15.7% of the vote behind longtime incumbents Yvonne Johnson at 25.2% and Marikay Abuzuaiter at 20.1% to secure one of three at-large seats, according to complete but unofficial results.

The protest was filed Wednesday by Salvatore Leone of Greensboro, who signed documentation that he was not asked by anyone or any organization to do so. In alleging that some residents likely thought they were casting their vote for an incumbent, Leone said he believes the "re-elect" message on Holston's campaign website and signage was misleading and "intent to defraud was clear," according to the protest.

Holston, when asked Friday to respond to the protest, told the News & Record in a statement: "I support the right of citizen voters to lawfully challenge election results when there is a good faith belief that the integrity of the democratic process has been compromised. I will reserve any further public comment until I have had an opportunity to respond to the protest with the Board of Elections."

Leone wants the at-large race to be rerun in November's election. He noted in his protest the narrow margin between the percentage of votes for Holston and challenger Katie Rossabi, who had 14.9% of the vote.

Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County's elections director, said the Board of Elections will need to hold a probable cause hearing regarding Leone's protest.

That may happen as early Thursday, when the board is scheduled to meet to address a number of other items, Collicutt said.