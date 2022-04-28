Money for nothing? Guilford tax dollars used to push school bond, candidate charges

GREENSBORO — A candidate for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has filed a complaint questioning the legality of how county officials are promoting referendums on the May 17 ballot.

In a complaint sent to the Guilford County Board of Elections, Jerry Alan Branson says that the county is promoting the $1.7 billion school bond package and the quarter-cent sales tax referendums in an illegal and unfair manner.

The letter sent Wednesday from Branson’s attorney, Chuck Winfree, accuses the county of “electioneering” and using taxpayer money and government resources to get the measures passed. He cites a state law that limits counties from using public money to endorse or oppose a referendum.

The complaint also questions “the legitimacy of the referenda and the enforceability of bonds that might later be issued.”

Branson served as a Guilford County commissioner from 2012 to 2020 before narrowly losing his seat to Democratic challenger Mary Beth Murphy. He is running for an at-large seat on the board this year. Early voting for the May 17 primary began on Thursday.

Responding to an email from the News & Record, interim County Attorney Matt Mason said: “(We) want to clearly state that it is fully appropriate and legal for the county to educate and inform Guilford County residents on any and all public initiatives such as a bond referendum.”

Branson said by phone Thursday that he hoped any investigation resulting from the complaint would clarify who is paying for what when it comes to efforts promoting the school bond referendum.

Taxpayer money, he added, should not be spent to sway people on an issue.

The complaint cites three things to support Branson’s claim:

A “blazing banner” on the county’s main website that directs people to information about the school bond. “This link presents the viewer with an entirely unbalanced discussion of the bond, accentuating the needs and downplaying the costs of the bond.” The letter notes there is no information about the “hundreds of millions of dollars” in interest and other costs associated with issuing the bonds.

Another section of the website that cites the county commissioners’ intent to lower the property tax if the quarter-cent sales tax passes. “It fails to mention that, because of the revaluation of all property in Guilford County this year, the tax rate is going to be reduced regardless of the result of the referendum,” the letter states.

A postcard mailed to some Guilford County residents “touting the benefits of the school bond.” The postcard includes images of Guilford County’s seal and the Guilford County Schools logo, but no identification of who paid for the mailing.

The complaint also claims Guilford County Schools principals have been told to “hold mandatory meetings” with teachers and staff to “encourage or direct them to work for the passage of these two referenda, regardless of their personal opinion on the merits of the bonds.”

Winfree said he hopes to have the conduct of both the county and the school district investigated.

In an emailed statement to the News & Record, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Rebecca Kaye said the district has a responsibility to “share relevant information” with parents, staff and the community on issues that impact the school system.

She added that the school district provided training to principals on the “appropriate, legal guidelines for sharing school bond referendum information.”

Charlie Collicutt, the county’s director of elections, said he forwarded the complaint to the local elections board and it will to decide how to proceed. The board’s next scheduled meeting is Tuesday.

Because the board’s usual legal representation is the county attorney, Collicutt said the group may decide to hire outside counsel while considering the complaint.

Mason said in his email that the county “will work with all parties as needed.”

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, disputed that the county is taking sides on the referendum.

“What the county does is education,” Alston said. “The county is responsible for funding our schools.”

He said the estimated $52 million annual cost to service the bond debt hasn’t been kept a secret and discussed at county work sessions.

“It’s the same website that was up in the 2020 bond referendum,” he said, referring to the $300 million school bond referendum that voters approved in November 2020. “It’s the same way we marketed the 2020 bonds that Mr. Branson made the motion to put to a referendum.”

Branson disagreed, stating the county and school district are doing much more to promote this bond than they did for the last one. He said there’s too much money in the current referendum and doesn’t agree with plans to rebuild Southern High School given money previously spent on the current building.

“He’s just trying to get his name out there,” said Alston, noting Branson’s election bid.

Alston said the county did pay for the mailing and that lack of a disclaimer was simply a mistake.

The complaint was also copied to the state’s auditor and treasurer as well as the State Board of Elections.

A statement from the State Board of Elections said one part of the complaint — the use of public funds for political purposes — is outside of the jurisdiction of election boards.

Winfree said he thinks the next step would likely be filing a complaint in Superior Court — if that’s something Branson wants to pursue.

In the meantime, Winfree said he hopes the county Board of Elections will determine if there was wrongdoing in how the bond was promoted.

Branson received support from the 6th Congressional District Republican Executive Committee on its website. The committee noted that the county previously had included the Democratic composite sample ballot — which only included Democratic candidates — on its website offering information about the school bonds. That section was later changed after complaints to election officials from county GOP leaders.

Defending the county’s work on the bond issue, Alston said “(Branson’s) trying to make much ado about nothing.”

