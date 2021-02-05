Elon Poll: N.C. residents split on Trump's impeachment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Support for Trump's impeachment runs higher among Democrats, women and Black N.C. residents, according to the latest Elon Poll.

Seventy-nine percent of Democrats favor the impeachment proceedings compared to just 11% of Republicans. Among people who belong to neither party, the Elon Poll found that 45% support impeachment while 39% oppose.

Among women, 49% back impeachment versus 40% who don't. Forty-four percent of men support impeachment compared to 47% who do not.

Blacks support impeachment by a 71-17 margin, the Elon Poll found. Only 38% of whites polled are in favor of impeachment while 54% oppose it.

Trump was impeached Jan. 13 by the U.S. House of Representatives for "gravely endanger(ing) the security of the United States and its institutions of Government." Trump's trial in the U.S. Senate is scheduled to start Tuesday.

Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. The House first impeached him in December 2019 for allegations that he sought foreign help for his reelection bid and later interfered with an investigation. The Senate acquitted Trump last February.