Elon Poll: N.C. residents split on Trump's impeachment

ELON — North Carolinians seem to be fairly evenly split on the impeachment of former president Donald Trump.
Forty-seven percent of those surveyed in an Elon University Poll released Friday said they support the impeachment proceedings against the 45th president, who left office in January.
Another 43% oppose impeachment. Ten percent said they are unsure.
The Elon Poll results are similar to those of an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also released Friday.
In this national poll, two-thirds of Americans said the former president bears some responsibility for the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt in Washington, D.C. But fewer than half — 47% — said the U.S. Senate should convict Trump at his upcoming impeachment trial. Forty percent of Americans said he should be acquitted, and 12% are unsure.
The Elon Poll, meanwhile, found that 59% of the N.C. adults it surveyed said Trump was "very" or "somewhat" responsible for the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol. Twenty-eight percent said he was "not at all responsible."
The Elon Poll also found that 51% support a ban on Trump running again for president. Forty percent oppose this restriction. Under the U.S. Constitution, the Senate can disqualify a subject of impeachment from holding federal office.
Support for Trump's impeachment runs higher among Democrats, women and Black N.C. residents, according to the latest Elon Poll.
Seventy-nine percent of Democrats favor the impeachment proceedings compared to just 11% of Republicans. Among people who belong to neither party, the Elon Poll found that 45% support impeachment while 39% oppose.
Among women, 49% back impeachment versus 40% who don't. Forty-four percent of men support impeachment compared to 47% who do not.
Blacks support impeachment by a 71-17 margin, the Elon Poll found. Only 38% of whites polled are in favor of impeachment while 54% oppose it.
Trump was impeached Jan. 13 by the U.S. House of Representatives for "gravely endanger(ing) the security of the United States and its institutions of Government." Trump's trial in the U.S. Senate is scheduled to start Tuesday.
Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. The House first impeached him in December 2019 for allegations that he sought foreign help for his reelection bid and later interfered with an investigation. The Senate acquitted Trump last February.
The Elon Poll asked for the first time how people think new President Joe Biden is doing. Forty-nine percent of those surveyed approve of Biden's job performance two weeks into his presidency. A third disapprove, and 18% didn't have an opinion.
The Elon Poll of 1,455 North Carolina adults was conducted Jan. 29-31 using an online sample of people who have agreed to take online surveys. The poll results have a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
