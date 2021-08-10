 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency meeting called in Guilford County to discuss face mask rules; here's how you can watch it
0 Comments
breaking top story

Emergency meeting called in Guilford County to discuss face mask rules; here's how you can watch it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Case Count.JPG

This table taken from the Guilford County website Tuesday morning shows the number of confirmed cases in the county since July 12.

 Guilford County, provided

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Health has called an emergency meeting to consider revising its rules related to face masks and face coverings, according to a county news release.

The meeting will be at 3 p.m. today and will be held virtually. The meeting is public, but there will not be a public comment period during the session. However, written comments can be emailed to publiccomments@guilfordcountync.gov.

Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann talks about how the delta variant is more infectious.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners serves double duty as the county’s Board of Public Health.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

People can watch the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84047629297. If required, enter meeting ID 840 4762 9297 at the prompt.

The meeting also will be livestreamed on Guilford County’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GuilfordCounty.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, warned Sunday that mask mandates could be implemented countywide.

Alston called a private meeting of municipal and health care leaders on Monday to discuss the issue. 

Guilford County Emergency Management Director Don Campbell said Monday those leaders were shown statistics “that really consist of a pretty significant increase in daily cases that have been reported to Guilford County Public Health." 

"Prior to this weekend, we were averaging roughly 115 cases per day last week," Campbell said after Monday's meeting. "We received 630 new cases in the last 72 hours, which is an average of 210 cases per day, which is a pretty significant increase.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Allred: NYS trooper says Cuomo made right decision

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News