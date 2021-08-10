Emergency meeting called in Guilford County to discuss face mask rules; here's how you can watch it

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Health has called an emergency meeting to consider revising its rules related to face masks and face coverings, according to a county news release.

The meeting will be at 3 p.m. today and will be held virtually. The meeting is public, but there will not be a public comment period during the session. However, written comments can be emailed to publiccomments@guilfordcountync.gov.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners serves double duty as the county’s Board of Public Health.

People can watch the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84047629297. If required, enter meeting ID 840 4762 9297 at the prompt.

The meeting also will be livestreamed on Guilford County’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GuilfordCounty.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, warned Sunday that mask mandates could be implemented countywide.

Alston called a private meeting of municipal and health care leaders on Monday to discuss the issue.