Emergency meeting called in Guilford County to discuss face mask rules; here's how you can watch it

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Health has called an emergency meeting to consider revising its rules related to face masks and face coverings, according to a county news release.
The meeting will be at 3 p.m. today and will be held virtually. The meeting is public, but there will not be a public comment period during the session. However, written comments can be emailed to publiccomments@guilfordcountync.gov.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners serves double duty as the county’s Board of Public Health.
People can watch the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84047629297. If required, enter meeting ID 840 4762 9297 at the prompt.
The meeting also will be livestreamed on Guilford County’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GuilfordCounty.
Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, warned Sunday that mask mandates could be implemented countywide.
Alston called a private meeting of municipal and health care leaders on Monday to discuss the issue.
Guilford County Emergency Management Director Don Campbell said Monday those leaders were shown statistics “that really consist of a pretty significant increase in daily cases that have been reported to Guilford County Public Health."