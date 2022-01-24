EMS academy looking for 12 candidates to earn EMT certification and work for Guilford County

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Emergency Medical Services is opening a program to fast-track new emergency medical technicians without any prior training.

The new program, EMT Launchpad, is looking for 12 candidates who will be hired for full-time positions — with benefits — to train for and earn their EMT certification.

Guilford County said Monday in a news release that in the past, only candidates with current EMT or paramedic certification had been hired. But this new program will pay untrained candidates $31,000 a year to go through the four-month program.

According to the news release, Launchpad students will have 28 hours of training each week taught by county emergency medical services staff and will go on real EMS calls on an ambulance while paired with paramedic crews.

In addition to pay and benefits, the county says it will cover all tuition, certification costs, uniforms, equipment and course materials.

Graduates of the Launchpad program will work on ambulances throughout the county once they graduate.

This is not the first time Guilford County has trained medical professionals while paying them full-time wages.