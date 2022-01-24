 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EMS academy looking for 12 candidates to earn EMT certification and work for Guilford County
EMS academy looking for 12 candidates to earn EMT certification and work for Guilford County

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Emergency Medical Services is opening a program to fast-track new emergency medical technicians without any prior training. 

The new program, EMT Launchpad, is looking for 12 candidates who will be hired for full-time positions — with benefits — to train for and earn their EMT certification. 

Guilford County said Monday in a news release that in the past, only candidates with current EMT or paramedic certification had been hired. But this new program will pay untrained candidates $31,000 a year to go through the four-month program. 

According to the news release, Launchpad students will have 28 hours of training each week taught by county emergency medical services staff and will go on real EMS calls on an ambulance while paired with paramedic crews.

In addition to pay and benefits, the county says it will cover all tuition, certification costs, uniforms, equipment and course materials. 

Graduates of the Launchpad program will work on ambulances throughout the county once they graduate. 

This is not the first time Guilford County has trained medical professionals while paying them full-time wages. 

Guilford County EMS has trained more than 200 paramedics since 2000 through a similar program and now that experience is being extended to the EMT program. 

“Guilford County is thriving, and we are growing to keep pace,” Guilford County Emergency Services Deputy Director Kyle Paschal said in the news release. “This is the right time to take dedicated individuals and train them from the ground up. They will become the next EMTs and Paramedics to serve our citizens. The need for emergency medical providers is ever-present and more important now than ever,” Paschal said.

The county said that ideal candidates do not necessarily need a background in healthcare. Many successful EMS personnel have come from other fields such as the restaurant industry, construction trades, volunteer organizations or the armed services.

Applications are being accepted now through March 20, with the program expected to start near the end of April. 

Guilford County EMS runs approximately 90,000 calls annually and staffs an average of 23 ambulances and eight Quick Response Vehicles per day. EMS currently employs 270 certified EMTs and paramedics.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

