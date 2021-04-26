Environmental group says Greensboro's agreement with NC over wastewater contaminant puts industrial polluters ahead of Haw River, communities downstream

GREENSBORO — A regional environmental group is unhappy with an agreement between Greensboro and the state to reduce a suspected cancer-causing pollutant in its wastewater and has filed a legal action for a new hearing.
The chemical, 1,4-dioxane, has drawn attention from state regulators and environmental activists for more than 5 years since Greensboro first identified elevated levels of the pollutant flowing out of the T. Z. Osborne Water Reclamation Facility.
1,4-dioxane is a heavily-used industrial and commercial chemical found in manufacturing processes and such household items as shampoo, body wash and cosmetics. It is an unregulated contaminant known to harm human health, but not yet subject to mandatory limits set by the EPA.
The city in February signed a settlement with the state after officials filed a "notice" against Greensboro for violating environmental limits stemming from a large release of contaminated sewage in 2019 from the plant.
Earlier this month the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of the Haw River Assembly filed a legal challenge to the agreement with the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings. The Haw River Assembly is a nonprofit founded in 1982 to "restore and protect the Haw River and Jordan Lake, and to build a watershed community that shares this vision," the group says on its website.
“The state’s agreement gives Greensboro a free pass, putting the interests of the city’s industrial polluters ahead of communities downstream,” said Geoff Gisler, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, in a statement released along with the legal challenge. “The department refused to apply the correct standard, rejected the concerns of Pittsboro and Fayetteville, and allowed more pollution, not less. This agreement is a dangerous precedent that puts every community in the Cape Fear River watershed at risk.”
The agreement between city government and the state Department of Environmental Quality imposes a $5,000 fine and a two-year improvement plan to combat local problems with the industrial chemical, a suspected carcinogen.
The proposed “special order by consent” authorizes additional fines for excessive amounts of 1,4-dioxane in any future discharges from the plant on South Buffalo Creek.
And it commits the city to keeping levels of 1,4-dioxane in wastewater from the Osborne plant to 60 parts per billion (ppb) during the agreement’s first year, and 35 ppb during the second.
City officials have worked with industrial companies upstream from the Osborne plant trying to identify sources of the chemical, which is difficult to remove in wastewater treatment plants.
It is clear in color, mixes with water and has a smell sometimes described as pleasant.
Greensboro’s own water supply does not have a problem with the chemical. But Greensboro’s wastewater plant is one of several in the Cape Fear River System, including Reidsville and Asheboro, that have been flagged for excessive releases of 1,4-dioxane affecting other downstream communities’ water supplies.
In 2019, the state DEQ hit Greensboro with a “notice of violation” for an August 2019 release from the Osborne plant with 1,4-dioxane content of 957.5 ppb — about 27 times higher than the EPA’s health advisory.
The new agreement resolves that notice, which also included a citation for failing to tell state officials quickly enough about the problem. It's unclear when state officials were notified.
The 2019 crisis was caused by an unnamed customer of Shamrock Environmental Corp., a waste handling company with a facility in Browns Summit that received the contaminated liquid from a client who did not disclose its presence beforehand, the city has said.
Mike Borchers, the city's water resources director, said at this point identifying sources of the chemical and reducing the amount is the city's primary goal and not focusing on modifying the plant to treat wastewater for the chemical.
"Right now we need to focus on source identification and reduction," Borchers said. "We may have to ask the question, is there additional treatment at the wastewater treatment plant? But that’s not really our focus."
Borchers added that Shamrock is key to the city's 1,4-dioxane reduction strategy.
"That source reduction with Shamrock, for instance, a lot of it falls onto them to put into place their measures. They’re doing advanced treatment for 1,4-dioxane to remove what they get in those waste streams that they receive," Borchers said.
In a March 11 presentation to the state Department of Environmental Quality, Greensboro officials showed a slide presentation that said, "Most municipal (wastewater treatment plants) are not designed to remove 1,4-dioxane so it enters surface waters with the effluent discharge. Most drinking water treatment processes are unable to remove 1,4-dioxane from surface waters, so treated water may contain levels of 1,4-dioxane."
Haw River Assembly says it has more than 1,000 members who boat, fish, live near or drink water from the Haw River, which ultimately receives water from Greensboro's wastewater plant. The Greensboro plant discharges 40 million gallons a day of clear treated water into South Buffalo Creek.
"These members are harmed by Greensboro's 1,4-dioxane pollution and this Special Order by Consent, which does not prevent the city's pollution from entering the Haw River and downstream drinking water supplies as required by law," the legal action states. "The Special Order by Consent further harms Haw River Assembly's efforts to protect the Haw River and its tributaries, and its members' ability to enjoy those waters."