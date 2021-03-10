'Fast and fair': FEMA-funded vaccination clinic at Four Seasons sees the hopeful and grateful

GREENSBORO — The formal opening of an expansive COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre on Wednesday saw a steady stream of recipients and dignitaries.

Gov. Roy Cooper toured the site with local, state and federal officials, greeting workers and those getting vaccinated inside the old Dillard’s department store and outside at a drive-thru.

The site, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will offer vaccinations 12 hours a day, seven days a week, for the next two months. See correction at the bottom of this story. The clinic can inoculate 3,000 or more people a day and is only one of 18 such sites across the country.

During a soft opening on Tuesday, 500 doses of the precious medicine were given. By Wednesday afternoon, the clinic was on target to administer about 3,500 doses, said Kody Kinsley, a deputy secretary at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Megan Nelson of Randleman didn’t have to wait at all.

“Quick and done,” she said.

The doses are in addition to the state’s weekly allotment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.