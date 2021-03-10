'Fast and fair': FEMA-run vaccination clinic at Four Seasons sees the hopeful and grateful

“We want to make sure that those arms reflect North Carolina’s … very diverse population,” he added, referring to a recent Bloomberg report that found the state is among the best in the nation for distributing the coveted vaccine evenly among Black and white residents.

According to the Beloved Community Center, a Greensboro church which is helping provide outreach to the minority community, 7,500 slots have been set aside at the FEMA site through Sunday for “historically marginalized communities.”

Gracia Szczech, a FEMA administrator, thanked federal, state and local partners, as well as volunteers, who helped get the clinic up and running. She noted there are about 150 U.S. Air Force personnel dedicated to operating the site.

“It takes a team to build this village and there is a lot of team players,” she said. “In my career of emergency management, this is the most rewarding.

“We are truly saving lives.”

The Four Seasons site will serve as a hub, with outlying churches and community centers serving as “spokes” that will offer 500 or more doses of the vaccine.

Locations of those sites weren’t available Wednesday, but Kinsley said they hope to launch some by next week.