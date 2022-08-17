Federal grant will help Greensboro study economic development opportunities connected to Toyota plant

GREENSBORO — The city got a matching $100,000 federal grant to study what's needed along part of the U.S. 421 corridor to support economic development spurred by the Toyota battery plant.

The Economic Adjustment Assistance grant, which is from the Economic Development Administration, will be paired with money from the city to conduct the land-use study, the city said Wednesday in a news release. The City Council in December authorized up to a $100,000 match for the grant, which city economic officials learned Monday they had received.

The project will study the availability of infrastructure, public services, and other resources along the corridor needed to support economic development spurred by Toyota’s recent announcement of plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Randolph County.

Greensboro is already installing water and sewer infrastructure to the area.

The study also will identify sites in the area suitable for supply and support businesses to the megasite and other companies in the region.

“Accounting for Toyota’s allocation and future improvements to the Big Alamance Lift Station for sewer capacity, we need take a look at this corridor carefully and work with our county partners to maximize the economic development impact,” Marshall Yandle, Greensboro's economic development manager said in the release. “This study will help us make more informed decisions.”