Feel like donating some of your tax refund to help teachers or animals? Read on.

IRS Form 1040

Presidential Campaign Contribution Fund. Helps pay for presidential election campaigns and pediatric medical research. The campaign fund reduces candidates' dependence on large contributions from individuals and groups. However, the fund has fallen out of favor in the past decade or so because of its restrictions, including fundraising sources and limits on how much money candidates can spend on a campaign. In 2014, congress passed the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act, which diverted money in the Presidential Election Campaign Fund earmarked for party conventions to pediatric medical research grants. The last disbursement for these grants was $736,000 in September 2020. $24,091,077**