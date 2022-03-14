Feel like donating some of your tax refund to help teachers or animals? Read on.

As North Carolinians fill out their state and federal tax forms this year, they’ll find options to contribute to various funds. North Carolina’s D-400 individual tax return offers three options to donate a portion of your refund. The federal 1040 form includes one option, the Presidential Campaign Contribution Fund. Checking this box does not affect how much your tax or refund is, but designates that $3 of your taxes go into this fund.
Here’s a breakdown of the funds and what they’re used for:
North Carolina D-400
N.C. Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund. Supports research and conservation management projects for the state’s nongame animals and endangered wildlife species. $592,142*
N.C. Education Endowment Fund. Supports teacher compensation aimed at improving student academic outcomes in public schools. Helps pay for forgivable loans for the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Program, mentoring and coaching support for new teachers in the program and administration costs. $352,267*
N.C. Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program. Supports free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and follow-up care for low-income women with little or no insurance. The statewide program is administered by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. $449,712*
IRS Form 1040
Presidential Campaign Contribution Fund. Helps pay for presidential election campaigns and pediatric medical research. The campaign fund reduces candidates' dependence on large contributions from individuals and groups. However, the fund has fallen out of favor in the past decade or so because of its restrictions, including fundraising sources and limits on how much money candidates can spend on a campaign. In 2014, congress passed the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act, which diverted money in the Presidential Election Campaign Fund earmarked for party conventions to pediatric medical research grants. The last disbursement for these grants was $736,000 in September 2020. $24,091,077**
* Amounts for tax year 2020
** Amount for fiscal year 2021
Note: Presidential Campaign Contribution Fund had an ending balance of nearly $403 million in FY2021. Disbursements occur beginning in July of the year before a presidential election, according to the U.S. Bureau of Fiscal Service.
