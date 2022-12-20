Final watch: For Colfax's aged fire department, 'bittersweet' time to call it quits

COLFAX — The irony isn’t lost on Fire Chief Dennis Robinson.

A 1957 fire at his parents’ home was the final spark needed to create the Colfax Volunteer Fire Department. Now, decades later, Robinson will likely be the final chief to lead the department, which is voluntarily dissolving.

“I don’t like using bittersweet,” Robinson said, “but it really is.”

On July 1, the Kernersville Fire Department will take over the fire protection in this 14-square-mile district in western Guilford County. A combination of too few volunteers and multiple annexations from surrounding municipalities has forced the Colfax Fire Department’s Board of Directors to make the tough decision to dissolve the 64-year-old department.

“It is difficult,” said the board’s chairman and Assistant Fire Chief Roger Frazier. “I’ve been with the Colfax Fire Department for over 45 years. Volunteers are getting slimmer and slimmer every year.”

The Colfax fire board began the process this summer of turning the reins over to its neighbor to the west, and last week, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved the necessary interlocal agreement with the town of Kernersville.

“We just did what we felt was best for the citizens we protect,” Frazier said.

With 10 full-time and three part-time firefighters, Robinson said the department was able to staff three people per shift — but that left little room to maneuver if somebody was out sick or took a vacation.

Plus, Guilford County Emergency Services Director Jim Albright said, the state requires a four-person response on a structure fire.

“It literally required volunteers to not only volunteer their time, but to stay in the district so they can ensure the fire department could meet its response requirement,” Albright said. “When you get to a municipal level, you have a lot more resiliency.”

Scott Alderman, Kernersville’s fire chief, agreed and said the Forsyth County town will add a fourth firefighter to each shift.

Colfax officials just couldn’t see meeting the future personnel needs for the department, which averages around 750 to 800 calls per year.

“Over the last five years, we’ve seen a 59% reduction of our staff (including part-time and volunteer firefighters),” Robinson said. “In the next year, we’ll see a 36% reduction because we’ve got several that have already indicated that they’re retiring.”

Kernersville will take possession of Fire Station No. 16 at 9414 W. Market St., along with the department’s engine, reserve engine, tanker, brush truck and two command staff vehicles.

The High Point Fire Department took over the department’s second station on Sandy Ridge Road last year after Colfax leaders decided they could only cover a 5-mile radius around the Market Street station.

As for the Colfax firefighters, Alderman said they can apply to his department and could possibly stay with Station 16.

Alderman said the Kernersville department will undergo a reorganization and add a battalion chief when it begins servicing Colfax.

Although Colfax fire officials are confident Kernersville will provide the same and perhaps even better fire protection, the loss of the department still stings a bit. From its beginning, the community has supported the department. Residents donated property for the two stations and even exchanged logs cut from their land for concrete blocks and other building materials.

Early on, the department utilized a “pass the hat” approach on training nights to provide money to buy fuel for the fire truck, according to the district’s website.

Robinson takes pride in what the department has been able to accomplish, while acknowledging the help surrounding departments have given.

“Our department was the first department that was non-municipal that was able to receive an ISO class rating of two,” he said. A “Class 2” rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) is the second highest possible rating for fire protection services.

Albright said it’s too early to tell if the change will mean a tax increase for the fire district. With the countywide property revaluation this year, the district’s tax rate went down from 13.59 cents to 11.91 cents per $100 of valuation.

In the meantime, Alderman said Kernersville plans to honor the Colfax department’s rich history. He said a transition ceremony will be held, probably sometime in June.

“That will be a great time to have an open house and for the community to be able to come out and celebrate that (history) and also to be able to meet the current staff that’s here,” he said. “The staff that’s working here are going to continue to work here.”

He said although Kernersville is growing, it still has “that small-town feel. … And that’s something we’ll definitely continue when we provide service out in this area.”