Fire academy postponed as Guilford County commissioners debate details of funding

GREENSBORO — As they continue considering projects for federal COVID-19 relief money, Guilford County commissioners are questioning what those projects will cost long term.

The board already has committed $12.36 million of the $104 million the county was allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act. Under federal rules, the money has to be obligated by December 2024 and entirely spent by December 2026.

During a work session Friday, commissioners heard funding proposals related to public safety, health care, addiction recovery, food security and foster care programs.

The issue came up after a presentation to spend about $1.5 million to expand the county’s EMT/paramedic academy and start a fire academy.

And while some commissioners were ready to allocate the money, others were not.

“We need to look at these ARPA funds in the global context,” Commissioner Justin Conrad said. “Anytime you’re adding positions … they have recurring budget impacts whether or not they’re this year, the following year, or what have you.”

Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston agreed, saying he wanted a detailed budget.

However, Commissioner Alan Perdue said the fire academy money, the bulk of the request, is more like a grant to start a pilot program.

The county would reimburse volunteer fire departments for paying firefighter trainees $15 per hour as they go through the GTCC fire academy. Stephen Thomas, a fire marshal, said it would pay for 72 people as they attended six fire academies over three years.

“Once they come out of training, their salaries are paid by that department,” Perdue said.

Conrad responded: “I totally understand that and I would also hope that we would all think it would be successful. And when the ARPA grants run out, we would want to find funding. Again, these are conversations that have long-term budget impact.”

Commissioner James Upchurch encouraged taking “a holistic approach” after hearing everyone’s opinion on a long-term plan.

Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy, however, pointed out that the board had heard two previous presentations about the fire academy.

“We’ve continued to hear from (Emergency Services Director Jim Albright) or the fire service and others on that really critical nature of this hiring crisis that they’re facing,” she said. “This particular item among the whole lot of them is one where we’re seeing real big issues in our community with the impacts of these shortages.”

Perdue also said the board needs to act.

“Our EMS and fire folks are hemorrhaging staff,” he said “… And for us to continue kicking the can down the road doesn’t put us in the best position of supporting a need that exists in our community.”

However, Alston said “time is of the essence” with all of the projects considered at the work session. He suggested the board listen to the presentations, submit additional questions to staff and hold additional work sessions within the next couple of weeks.

“But for me to vote on $1.2 million and not know what it’s going to be used for precisely, I think that’s irresponsibility,” Alston said.

Vice Chairwoman J. Carlvena Foster said that, while she understood both sides, “the general public really wants to know when are we going to make some decisions about these dollars.”

Commissioner Katie “Kay” Cashion pointed out that the county also has money available from the opioid lawsuit settlement, “so we might be able to shift some dollars.”

Commissioner Frankie T. Jones Jr. said the board hasn’t heard presentations on some large projects, like municipal water infrastructure.

“I know that’s a major chunk of some of the requests we have out there,” he said.

Commissioners agreed not to vote on any of the projects presented on Friday.