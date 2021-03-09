Former Councilman Zack Matheny, who runs downtown economic group, seeks return to elected office

He said that District 3 is a safe place to live and he wants people throughout the city to be safe in a time when violent crime is growing.

Matheny said he had to think carefully about his decision to run again. He said his family, including children Cam, William and Lily Grace as well as his mother, who also lives in Greensboro, have given him their blessings to run for office.

And something that means a lot to him, he said, is that his wife, Lauran, who died a year ago of pancreatic cancer, wanted him to run again for council.

“Lauran and I had talked about serving the city of Greensboro again and she was ready to do it,” he said.

The race for City Council is growing busy early in the year.

In addition to Roth and Matheny, Tracy Furman has announced she is running for one of the three at-large seats on council after initially saying she would seek the District 3 seat.

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm, who was first elected in 2017, has also announced she is seeking reelection in District 5.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.