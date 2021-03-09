Former Councilman Zack Matheny, who runs downtown economic group, seeks return to elected office

GREENSBORO — Former City Councilman Zack Matheny said Tuesday that he is running for the District 3 council seat, six years after he left it to become president of the city’s downtown development agency.
Matheny, 48, will face candidate Chip Roth for the seat that is currently held by Councilman Justin Outling, who is challenging Mayor Nancy Vaughan in November.
Matheny left the council in 2015 to become president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc. At the time, he left to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. He had become one of downtown’s most vocal advocates and criticized the performance of DGI before being hired by the group’s board in mid-2015
Roth said earlier this year, after Matheny sent out a fundraising letter before announcing his candidacy, that Matheny would have a built-in conflict of interest if elected to council because DGI accepts money from the city as well as from a business improvement district tax.
DGI operates on a budget of roughly $1.5 million, Matheny said, of which about 40% comes from a Business Improvement District that is taxed by the county and returned to DGI after being passed through the city. The district is 20 years old, Matheny said.
DGI received $75,000 from the city in its most recent economic development budget.
Matheny said that things have changed since 2015 in the city’s public service environment that make it more acceptable for him to serve on council and work at DGI.
He cited Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, who manages the Interactive Resource Center, a shelter for the homeless that receives money from the city. Kennedy recuses herself when votes come up on funding for the IRC.
Likewise, Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson manages One Step Further, a nonprofit that offers youth justice and mediation programs and receives city funding. Johnson also recuses herself when votes come up on that funding.
Matheny said he has consulted with City Attorney Chuck Watts about the wisdom of serving and Watts said there’s no inherent conflict as long as Matheny avoids specific issues.
“I would recuse myself if there’s a conflict,” he said Tuesday.
Matheny said he has lived in District 3 for 21 years, has worked there, represented the district and is now raising a family there.
“This is my passion,” Matheny said. “I would’ve never thought that this was gonna be my mission but I feel so good about this. I’ve got a new energy that I haven’t felt in a few years.”
Matheny said he wants to offer what he’s learned about economic development downtown to the whole city, convening local people to discuss economic development programs.
He said that District 3 is a safe place to live and he wants people throughout the city to be safe in a time when violent crime is growing.
Matheny said he had to think carefully about his decision to run again. He said his family, including children Cam, William and Lily Grace as well as his mother, who also lives in Greensboro, have given him their blessings to run for office.
And something that means a lot to him, he said, is that his wife, Lauran, who died a year ago of pancreatic cancer, wanted him to run again for council.
“Lauran and I had talked about serving the city of Greensboro again and she was ready to do it,” he said.
The race for City Council is growing busy early in the year.
In addition to Roth and Matheny, Tracy Furman has announced she is running for one of the three at-large seats on council after initially saying she would seek the District 3 seat.
Councilwoman Tammi Thurm, who was first elected in 2017, has also announced she is seeking reelection in District 5.
