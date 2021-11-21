Former Greensboro city manager joins business, acclimates to life outside the public sector

GREENSBORO — When former City Manager David Parrish announced last spring that he would be leaving his job, he also left a mystery about what he would be doing next.

But for Parrish, there was no mystery at all: He wanted to start a new career where he could find a little more balance for himself and his growing family, a life where he wasn't worried about the operations of the state's third-largest city 24 hours a day.

Parrish, who is now a partner in New Page Capital, has moved from managing more than 3,000 people as the top decision-maker to helping manage three small companies with fewer than 200 employees.

And he doesn't miss the grind of public service.

He described his former job as a "Class 5 rapid, all the time. You're always kind of flowing really fast down a river. You can step out on the bank every once in a while. But you know when your vacation's over or your weekend's over ... you jump back into that river."

Now, he is able to see the city in a new way for the first time since he began his career in city government nearly two decades ago.

"Within a month of driving around the city, it felt really different," he said.