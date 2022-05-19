Former President Trump to speak in Greensboro on July 15

GREENSBORO — Former President Donald J. Trump will be back in Greensboro on July 15 as part of the American Freedom Tour.

Trump, who was last at a public event in Greensboro in 2016 shortly before he was elected, will be joined by other high-profile conservatives. The tour is billed as "the greatest conservative insiders and influencers of our time" promoting a conservative agenda.

Greensboro's event includes Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Fox News commentator Judge Jeanine Pirro, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona, who is a regular on Fox News and launched a streaming network, and filmmaker and author Dinesh D'Souza.

D'Souza's latest film focuses on alleged ballot harvesting to swing the 2020 election, a theory that has been debunked.

The American Freedom Tour will be from 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at a venue to be announced later. Ticket prices range from $9 for a spot in an overflow room to $3,995 or more for seating closer to the stage.

Register at americanfreedomtour.com.