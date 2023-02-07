GREENSBORO — Jerry Tillman, a "larger than life" educator-turned-legislator who represented constituents in Randolph and Guilford counties before his retirement in 2020, died Saturday. He was 82.

Tillman served in the General Assembly as a state senator for over 17 years with an emphasis on tax relief and education issues, including promoting school choice.

"He respected just about everybody unless they gave him reason not to," said N.C. Rep. John Faircloth, R-Greensboro. "He was always wanting to help people."

Tillman was a retired public school teacher, administrator and coach who was first elected to the Senate in 2002 after several years as Randolph's GOP chair.

Longtime friend Elizabeth Aldridge said her impression of him as an educator was that he was strict, well-liked and respected by his students.

Tilllman rose to prominence in the second half of his legislative career as Republicans took control of the General Assembly. He served as a Senate majority whip, education budget writer and finance committee co-chair.

During his tenure, he worked to broaden access to public charter schools and pressed for income-tax reductions. While second on the seniority list among then-Senate members, Tillman stepped down in late June 2020, citing age as a reason to retire.

"He played a significant role in shaping the policies that made North Carolina the best state in the nation," Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham said in a statement. "Jerry was truly larger than life. He was never afraid to share his thoughts on a particular bill and would often lighten the mood by regaling us with tales about music, racing, and baseball."

N.C. Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Greensboro, remembered Tillman as someone who always wanted his opinion heard, but who also respected her opinion.

"Jerry and I, even though we were different parties, we could agree to disagree and not be angry about it and understand that we represented different perspectives," she said.

Robinson said that while they disagreed on variety of issues, with guns as one example, they often found common ground on education and co-sponsored legislation together.

Retired Pastor Rusty Parsons, who served Archdale Friends, the Quaker meeting that Tillman attended, said the things Tillman believed in most included Randolph County, the political system, family and the church.

"He knew what he believed, and he believed in it and stood up for it," Parsons said. "Most importantly, he believed in God and in Jesus Christ, his savior."

Tillman was preceded in death by his wife, Marian. He is survived by three children, including Guilford County Commissioner Pat Tillman, and several grandchildren.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Archdale Friends Meeting.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Tuesday in honor of Tillman.