Former N.C. Sen. Jerry W. Tillman of Archdale died on Saturday.

Tillman, a Republican, served North Carolina's 29th and 26th districts from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. He was the second-ranked senator in terms of seniority, serving as majority whip and an education budget writer..

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Tuesday in honor of Tillman.

"Senator Tillman was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for his community for many years," Cooper said. "Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."