GREENSBORO — The city’s not just lending books anymore.

Residents can now borrow tools to help with jobs around the house or in the yard.

The Neighborhood Toolbox pilot program kicks off today. The city’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department partnered with Lowe’s Home Improvement to provide a variety of tools that can be borrowed for at least five days at a time.

Lawnmowers, pressure washers, wheelbarrows, pry bars and sledge hammers are among the tools offered under the program.

“It’s really kind of like going back to the old days of borrowing a cup of sugar from a neighbor,” Councilman Hugh Holston said. “Just consider the city of Greensboro to be in the neighbor that you're borrowing that cup of sugar from — in this case, it happens to be a lawnmower or a power washer or some other piece of equipment.”

The city will even pick up and deliver the tools, which are fully charged or fueled when loaned out, Code Compliance Manager Larry Roberts.

Instructions on paper or online will be provided on how to use the tools, he said.

The city will have a trailer with the tools at the People’s Market today at 1417 Glenwood Ave.

But don’t expect to borrow a tool right then. They have to be reserved online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/toolbox or by calling 336-373-2688.

Borrowers must be at least 18 years old and will have to provide proof of city residency, such as a utility bill or lease, and a copy of their driver’s license or other government identification. They also must sign a loan agreement and a waiver of liability.

There’s also a lending program for community projects, where groups can borrow one of two trailers full of tools.

“I think it has a big opportunity for you to take pride in your community itself,” Roberts said. “A lot of communities have established community groups that I'm sure … they'll be able to help the problematic areas that exist” in their community.

He hopes it will help people with overgrown yards, who may not have the tools to tackle the problem, to address the situation.

If a tool is damaged or stolen, renters are advised to call the city. And the city is waiting to see the program in action before it determines a limit on the number of tools that can be checked out at once.

“This is a new program at the moment,” Roberts said, “so we're still working out some minor kinks.”

Holston said he hopes the city will be able to share on its Facebook page what people accomplished with the tools they borrowed.

“The fruits of the labor, so to speak,” Holston said.