Funeral arrangements announced for Guilford County commissioners Carolyn Coleman

GREENSBORO — A public viewing and funeral arrangements have been finalized for Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Q. Coleman. Coleman, who represented District 7, died Wednesday at age 79.

The public viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a news release from Guilford County.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Because of COVID-19, this service will be limited to 200 in-person invited attendees. All attendees must be masked and will be required to show vaccination cards indicating they are fully vaccinated, including a booster vaccine.

A second viewing for family members and invited attendees will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.