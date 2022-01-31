Funeral arrangements announced for Guilford County commissioners Carolyn Coleman

GREENSBORO — A public viewing and funeral arrangements have been finalized for Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Q. Coleman. Coleman, who represented District 7, died Wednesday at age 79.
The public viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a news release from Guilford County.
The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Because of COVID-19, this service will be limited to 200 in-person invited attendees. All attendees must be masked and will be required to show vaccination cards indicating they are fully vaccinated, including a booster vaccine.
A second viewing for family members and invited attendees will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
The service will be livestreamed on the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/NewZionGSO, the church's facebook page and the Greensboro NAACP Facebook page.
Perry J. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will take place at Coleman’s family burial plot in Savannah, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carolyn Coleman Scholarship Fund be mailed to Greensboro Alumnae Delta Cultural Enrichment Center Inc. (GADCEC), P.O. Box 3444, Greensboro, NC 27402; or by phone at (336) 549-2767.