 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funeral arrangements announced for Guilford County commissioners Carolyn Coleman
0 Comments
alert top story editor's pick

Funeral arrangements announced for Guilford County commissioners Carolyn Coleman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A public viewing and funeral arrangements have been finalized for Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Q. Coleman. Coleman, who represented District 7, died Wednesday at age 79.

Carolyn Coleman

Carolyn Coleman

The public viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a news release from Guilford County.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Because of COVID-19, this service will be limited to 200 in-person invited attendees. All attendees must be masked and will be required to show vaccination cards indicating they are fully vaccinated, including a booster vaccine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A second viewing for family members and invited attendees will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.

The service will be livestreamed on the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/NewZionGSO, the church's facebook page and the Greensboro NAACP Facebook page.

Perry J. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will take place at Coleman’s family burial plot in Savannah, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carolyn Coleman Scholarship Fund be mailed to Greensboro Alumnae Delta Cultural Enrichment Center Inc. (GADCEC), P.O. Box 3444, Greensboro, NC 27402; or by phone at (336) 549-2767. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High Point switching to 'smart metering'
Local Government

High Point switching to 'smart metering'

The City Council has awarded a $6.19 million contract to Tantalus Systems Inc. to install advanced metering infrastructure equipment that will enable the city's Customer Service Department to read meters remotely without having to drive or walk by, which is the current method.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert