Garbage collection postponed a day in Greensboro this week; city offices closed today

GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro is postponing its trash collection by one day for the remainder of this week and city offices are closed today because of the hazardous road conditions.

GTA and Access GSO services are expected to begin at 10 a.m. today, the city said on its website. GTA will operate hourly departures.

In news releases, the city said the closings include parks and recreation centers, libraries and city offices.

"Employees who are service critical will report for duty in an effort to continue state of emergency operations. Staff who can work remotely are asked to telecommute," the city said in a release. "Please stay off the roads, if possible, to allow crews to continue working unhindered."

A full list of city facility closings, meeting cancellations and service changes will be updated online. Many city services can be accessed online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/services.