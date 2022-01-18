 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garbage collection postponed a day in Greensboro this week; city offices closed today
Garbage collection postponed a day in Greensboro this week; city offices closed today

GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro is postponing its trash collection by one day for the remainder of this week and city offices are closed today because of the hazardous road conditions.

GTA and Access GSO services are expected to begin at 10 a.m. today, the city said on its website. GTA will operate hourly departures.

In news releases, the city said the closings include parks and recreation centers, libraries and city offices.

"Employees who are service critical will report for duty in an effort to continue state of emergency operations. Staff who can work remotely are asked to telecommute," the city said in a release. "Please stay off the roads, if possible, to allow crews to continue working unhindered."

A full list of city facility closings, meeting cancellations and service changes will be updated online. Many city services can be accessed online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/services.

For trash collection:

• Monday’s collection will move to Wednesday.

• Tuesday’s routes will be completed Thursday.

• Thursday’s routes will be completed Friday.

• Friday’s routes will be completed Saturday.

Yard waste collection has been canceled for the week of January 18-22.

The Greensboro City Council meeting tonight will be fully virtual because of Winter Storm Izzy. The agenda and live stream are available on the City’s Council Meetings webpage.

Greensboro City Council meetings are available via the Greensboro Television Network (GTN) live on Spectrum channel 13 with a digital cable box, NorthState channel 31, and AT&T U-verse channel 99. GTN is also available on the Roku streaming platform by going to “add channels” and searching for Greensboro Television Network.

