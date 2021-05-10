Going deep: Greensboro officials want to raise water rates — by a sizable amount

GREENSBORO — City officials want to raise water rates by 4.5%.

They'll tell City Council on Tuesday why they think the city's water users should pay a higher rate that would amount to $2.12 a month for the average user inside the city limits. That means the average bill for most customers will be $49.22 — up from $47.10.

People who live outside the city limits but who are connected to city utilities will pay an average monthly bill of $122.72, up by $5.28 over the current average of $117.44.

The current proposed increases would begin in the coming fiscal year, which starts on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.

In the following fiscal year, water officials say, customers are likely to see a 4% rate increase, pushing the average bill inside the city limits to $51.19.

According to Greensboro officials, average rates for customers in Greensboro are still some of the lowest in the state, behind Winston-Salem, Durham, Charlotte and Raleigh.