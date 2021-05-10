Going deep: Greensboro officials want to raise water rates — by a sizable amount

GREENSBORO — City officials want to raise water rates by 4.5%.
They'll tell City Council on Tuesday why they think the city's water users should pay a higher rate that would amount to $2.12 a month for the average user inside the city limits. That means the average bill for most customers will be $49.22 — up from $47.10.
People who live outside the city limits but who are connected to city utilities will pay an average monthly bill of $122.72, up by $5.28 over the current average of $117.44.
The current proposed increases would begin in the coming fiscal year, which starts on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.
In the following fiscal year, water officials say, customers are likely to see a 4% rate increase, pushing the average bill inside the city limits to $51.19.
According to Greensboro officials, average rates for customers in Greensboro are still some of the lowest in the state, behind Winston-Salem, Durham, Charlotte and Raleigh.
In the coming fiscal year, water officials expect the department to take in $140.8 million in revenue compared with $139.2 million during the current year. Some 34% of that income is from water fees and 36% percent is from wastewater fees. Fees and money from the city's overall fund balance make up the rest of the department's income.