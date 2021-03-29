Graham police hire officer fired from Greensboro department after shooting

“The greatest responsibility that a police officer has is the obligation to use deadly force appropriately,” Parrish wrote in an Oct. 7, 2020, notice to Strader. “I believe that given the circumstances of the night in question your use of deadly force against the driver and occupants of a fleeing vehicle were unnecessary and in violation of GPD Directive 1.5.13(A).

“A single mistake, error or lapse in judgment while using deadly force can have tragic and long-lasting consequences for our community. As a result, we have no tolerance for the misuse of deadly force.”

Before that, in September 2018, Strader was one of eight officers who responded when Marcus Smith, 38, was walking in the middle of the street. Officers tried to get Smith to leave the roadway, and they eventually held Smith face-down on the ground, handcuffed and hogtied him, as can be seen on body camera video released following the order of a judge after Smith’s death. Officers used a “RIPP Hobble” device to tie Smith’s legs and connect them to the handcuffs.