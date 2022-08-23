Greensboro adds public online survey to help with selecting a new police chief

GREENSBORO — The city has opened an online survey to help gather public input on the hiring of its next police chief.

The survey, which is open through Sept. 30, is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/T5QBLDQ. It includes topics such as key issues facing the police department and top priorities for the new police chief.

The results of the survey will be tabulated and shared by the consulting group Developmental Associates, according to a city news release.

There also are three virtual meetings this month to gather public comments.

The meetings will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Aug. 31.

Participants in Wednesday’s meeting can join via Zoom using the meeting ID: 82820353279, or by phone at 386-347-5053 and using passcode 660662.

Participants in Thursday’s meeting can join via Zoom using the meeting ID: 86046639045, or by phone at 312-626-6799 and using passcode 144090.

Participants in the Aug. 31 meeting can join via Zoom using the meeting ID: 83468842155, or by phone at 669-444-9171 and using passcode 959723.

On April 18, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement from the department, effective May 31. James joined the department in 1996 and had served as the police chief since January 2020.

Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said Friday she is not interested in taking the position on a more permanent basis.

The position will be advertised after the search firm gathers input from the community and key stakeholders, said city spokesman Jake Keys. “We will work together to build a thorough profile of an ideal police chief at that point,” he said in an email.

The city doesn’t have a firm timeline of the hiring process, Keys said, but it hopes to have a new chief hired by the start of 2023.