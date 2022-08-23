Greensboro benefits from nationwide Volkswagen settlement with new battery-electric bus

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Transit Agency is benefiting from a nationwide settlement with Volkswagen over software that allowed it to cheat on vehicle emissions tests.

GTA announced in a news release it will purchase its 21st battery-electric bus with some of the money from the settlement. The automaker agreed in 2017 to pay $4.3 billion in criminal and civil penalties for its scheme to sell approximately 590,000 diesel vehicles in the U.S. by using a defeat device to cheat on emissions tests mandated by the EPA and the California Air Resources Board.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has awarded more than $1.1 million from Volkswagen settlement and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding. The money is used to replace aging diesel transit buses with a clean zero-emissions electric bus and charging equipment.

Combined with the $3 million Federal Transit Administration award announced in March for the purchase of three electric buses, the money will increase the total number of electric buses in GTA's fleet to 21. Along with a number of existing diesel-electric hybrid buses, more than 50% of the GTA fixed-route bus fleet now consists of sustainable vehicles, according to the release.