Greensboro Central Library closed for rest of the day due to maintenance issue, officials say

GREENSBORO — Central Library is closed for the remainder of the day due to unforeseen maintenance issues, the city said Wednesday.

Officials did not say what the maintenance issue is.

The library at 219 N. Church St. downtown is normally open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays. this time of year.

All branch locations are open for their normal hours the rest of the day, the city said in a news release. They also are open until 9 p.m. on weekdays.

Central Library is expected to open during normal operating hours on Thursday, the city said.