Greensboro City Council names Chris Wilson interim city manager

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council has appointed Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson to serve as interim city manager.
Council appointed Wilson unanimously at a special meeting Tuesday. He replaces outgoing City Manager David Parrish, who has announced that he will resign on June 30. Wilson will assume the job on June 15, two weeks before Parrish is set to leave his position.
Wilson has been an assistant city manager since November 2013, the city said in a news release. His first position with the city came in June 1992 with the Parks and Recreation Department. Since then, Wilson rose through the ranks in Parks and Recreation to become its director from 2012-2013.
With Greensboro, Wilson has overseen the fire department, Guilford Metro 911, budget, finance, human resources, human rights, communications and marketing, workforce development, libraries and museums, neighborhood development, parks and recreation, and the creation of the Creative Greensboro office.
“Chris brings a wealth of experience and an abundance of institutional knowledge with him into the interim city manager position, making him an easy choice for this position,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in the news release. “People know Chris as our Parks and Recreation champion, but I can assure you, he is that and more to the City of Greensboro. Chris created the Invest East campaign focusing on investment in east Greensboro. He conceived of the Battleground Parks District model around Country Park that will (begin) its Phase I construction this summer. He was vital in helping bring the NC Folk Festival to Greensboro and is championing the efforts right now for our workforce development.”