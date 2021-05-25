Greensboro City Council names Chris Wilson interim city manager

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council has appointed Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson to serve as interim city manager.

Council appointed Wilson unanimously at a special meeting Tuesday. He replaces outgoing City Manager David Parrish, who has announced that he will resign on June 30. Wilson will assume the job on June 15, two weeks before Parrish is set to leave his position.

Wilson has been an assistant city manager since November 2013, the city said in a news release. His first position with the city came in June 1992 with the Parks and Recreation Department. Since then, Wilson rose through the ranks in Parks and Recreation to become its director from 2012-2013.

With Greensboro, Wilson has overseen the fire department, Guilford Metro 911, budget, finance, human resources, human rights, communications and marketing, workforce development, libraries and museums, neighborhood development, parks and recreation, and the creation of the Creative Greensboro office.