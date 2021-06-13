Greensboro City Council to partially reopen meetings. Limited number from the public will be allowed to attend in person starting July 13.

GREENSBORO — The city will begin allowing a limited number of the public to attend council meetings in person starting July 13.

Until then, meetings and work sessions will continue under the hybrid model, with staff and council members meeting in person and the public able to watch remotely. The public has not been able to attend meetings in person since last spring, when the city moved to a virtual model because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting July 13, a limited number of people will be allowed inside specifically for their agenda item, the city said Friday in a news release. Once their agenda item is discussed or voted on, the member of the public must leave, allowing other people to attend the meeting in person, the city said. Masks will be required for anyone attending a meeting. The city is encouraging people to continue to participate virtually.

Anyone who wants to speak on an agenda item or be a speaker from the floor during a hybrid meeting must submit comments or a request to speak using the city's online form. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. the day before a meeting. Presentations for the council must be submitted via email to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov after registering to speak.

Greensboro City Council meetings can be watched live on the Greensboro Television Network or the city’s website.