 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro City Council to return to virtual meetings in response to delta variant
0 Comments
alert top story

Greensboro City Council to return to virtual meetings in response to delta variant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greensboro logo horizontal
Courtesy of city of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The City Council is taking the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus seriously enough to head back to Zoom for all its meetings. 

The city announced Friday that council will begin gathering virtually at its next regular meeting, which is Aug. 17. 

"We have been watching the daily positivity rates and the percentage of people in Guilford County who have been vaccinated," Mayor Nancy Vaughan wrote in a text message. "The city manager reached out to individual council members and staff. In the interest of safety and efficiency it was decided to return to virtual meetings for the time being."

The news is a dramatic step back from the gradual opening of its meetings that council has been working toward since April. 

That's when council held its first meeting in Council Chambers after about a year of meeting on Zoom during the pandemic. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Only the media was allowed in chambers besides city and staff until June 15, when meetings were fully open to the public. 

Then the delta variant struck. 

Since then, cases and hospitalizations have risen swiftly and steadily. 

The city said in its news release that city boards and commissions will also meet on Zoom for the foreseeable future. 

It's all designed to prevent the spread of the delta variant. 

In recent meetings, the public has been allowed to attend meetings for regular comment periods and public hearings. The podium was especially busy at the last meeting on Monday with more than a dozen people speaking about the Marcus Smith lawsuit. 

The city's policy will return to a pre-registration requirement for speakers who will use Zoom to address the council. 

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Work on new High Point police HQ nearly done
Local Government

Work on new High Point police HQ nearly done

The police will move into their larger headquarters on Westchester Drive by the first of October, if the current construction schedule holds. Crews are in the final stages of work on the $19 million, 76,000-square-foot building and should finish at the end of August, Lt. Matt Truitt said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News