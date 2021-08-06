Greensboro City Council to return to virtual meetings in response to delta variant

GREENSBORO — The City Council is taking the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus seriously enough to head back to Zoom for all its meetings.

The city announced Friday that council will begin gathering virtually at its next regular meeting, which is Aug. 17.

"We have been watching the daily positivity rates and the percentage of people in Guilford County who have been vaccinated," Mayor Nancy Vaughan wrote in a text message. "The city manager reached out to individual council members and staff. In the interest of safety and efficiency it was decided to return to virtual meetings for the time being."

The news is a dramatic step back from the gradual opening of its meetings that council has been working toward since April.

That's when council held its first meeting in Council Chambers after about a year of meeting on Zoom during the pandemic.

Only the media was allowed in chambers besides city and staff until June 15, when meetings were fully open to the public.

Then the delta variant struck.

Since then, cases and hospitalizations have risen swiftly and steadily.