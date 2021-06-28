Greensboro city elections postponed until next year; a new state law requires the delay

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council and mayor will get some bonus time in their seats after the state postponed municipal elections until March and April of 2022.
A General Assembly bill became law last week that postpones elections in Greensboro and cities and towns across the state that depend on up-to-date census figures to determine local district boundaries.
Five of Greensboro’s City Council members are elected in districts, three council seats and the mayor are elected at-large.
U.S. Census Bureau data won’t be released until sometime in September. That is after the city election filing period was due to end, making it impossible for the city to redraw population-based districts before the election.
The new law gives cities until at least November to redraw their districts before filing for a March 8 primary election begins, said Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County’s Board of Elections director. Under the law, the primary will be followed by a general election on April 26, or on May 17 if a federal second primary is held in any county in the state.
The state law gives cities with district and at-large elections the option to hold separate elections for at-large seats. This would mean holding at-large elections in November and districtwide elections next year. But City Council voted 8-1 on June 15 not to split the vote and to hold only one election.
One reason for that is the cost: The city would spend roughly an extra $200,000 to hold two elections, one in the fall and one in 2022.
Collicutt said, “filing will be in December if they can get me their districts by Nov. 17. If they can’t, it pushes them into January.”
The Greensboro city attorney has estimated it could take up to 12 weeks to redraw districts if necessary.
For months the city has discussed the possibility of a delayed election after it became clear that the census data would be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the General Assembly bill, which won bipartisan support, has been working its way through the legislature for weeks as municipalities across the state sought guidance.
“This bill was not a surprise,” Collicutt said. “This first was introduced over a month ago and has gone through the normal committee process.”
Several City Council members have said they were reluctant to support delaying the election because they felt voters elected them for a clearly-defined four-year term. But they said during recent meeting discussions that a delay could become inevitable. Now, it’s state law.
Even with the delay, it’s unclear whether Greensboro will be required to redraw its five council districts. That depends on whether population changes have affected the balance among the districts.
Elections will remain in November for some cities, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
The newspaper reported that municipalities that have no districts, like Apex and Wake Forest, and cities that have districts in which all city residents can vote, like Durham, will have elections this fall like normal.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.