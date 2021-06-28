Greensboro city elections postponed until next year; a new state law requires the delay

One reason for that is the cost: The city would spend roughly an extra $200,000 to hold two elections, one in the fall and one in 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Collicutt said, “filing will be in December if they can get me their districts by Nov. 17. If they can’t, it pushes them into January.”

The Greensboro city attorney has estimated it could take up to 12 weeks to redraw districts if necessary.

For months the city has discussed the possibility of a delayed election after it became clear that the census data would be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the General Assembly bill, which won bipartisan support, has been working its way through the legislature for weeks as municipalities across the state sought guidance.

“This bill was not a surprise,” Collicutt said. “This first was introduced over a month ago and has gone through the normal committee process.”

Several City Council members have said they were reluctant to support delaying the election because they felt voters elected them for a clearly-defined four-year term. But they said during recent meeting discussions that a delay could become inevitable. Now, it’s state law.