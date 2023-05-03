GREENSBORO — By a 5-3 vote, the city council approved a resolution Tuesday opposing state legislation that would create a Civil Service Board.

“Whenever you craft legislation in the way this bill was crafted, you get bad legislation,” Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said.

House Bill 470 applies only to Greensboro and Winston-Salem and would require the cities to fund their individual boards. The bill’s primary sponsors are Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth and Kyle Hall, R-Stokes — whose district includes part of Winston-Salem.

Neither city requested the bill, which was approved by the House and passed on its first reading in the Senate. It’s been referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.

“It was done sneakily,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. “I don’t need Raleigh to come down here and tell us how we ought to be doing business.”

Councilman Zack Matheny, who voted along with Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Councilwoman Tammi Thurm against the resolution, said the council would be better served by working directly with legislators.

The bill, sought by unions representing city employees, would require each city to set up its own five-member body. It would have two members elected by city employees, one picked by the city council, one jointly picked by the fire and police chiefs, and a fifth member selected by the other four.

The Civil Service Board would hear appeals from classified city employees who have been “discharged, suspended, reduced in rank, transferred against his or her will, or denied any promotion or raise in pay he or she would be entitled to,” and determine if the action by city management is justified.

The burden would be borne by the city to prove that the discipline or other action was justified. The Civil Service Board could reinstate an employee or take other actions to bring the complaint to a “just conclusion.”

The city could appeal a civil service decision to the county’s superior court.

Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said the city should be able to sit down with the employees who are pushing for the bill and hash out any problems.

Bryce Carter, Vice President of UE Local 150, the North Carolina Public Service Workers Union, said workers have tried for years to work with the city on its grievance procedure.

“There’s no consistency in the punishment,” Carter told the council.

He said supervisors have an unfair advantage when reprimanding or firing an employee because they have professional advisors.

Workers don’t have any representation, Carter said. “They don’t have no way of having any witnesses, they don’t have any evidence they can present, but they have 10 days — and no guidance on how — to write the letter to the city manager.”

Hightower suggested the new board would perpetuate racism.

“A five-member board — is it going to be diverse? Is it going to have women? Who’s going to have core members?” Hightower asked. “When you have three union members and two non-union members, guess who wins every time?”

Marcus Cox of the Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro said the board would cut down on favoritism.

“They have been put in place to guard against good ol’ boy systems and workplace discrimination by offering oversight in the employee grievance process,” Cox said.

As for the cost to the city, which would have to provide clerk services and independent legal counsel to the board, Cox suggested the city is already paying a price.

“If someone is terminated without due process, all the time, energy and resources that went into funding that position, training that individual and creating that position goes out the window,” Cox said.

The swift introduction and approval of the bill by the House took Greensboro council members by surprise, especially since it was not part of the city’s legislative agenda.

Matheny blasted City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba for not alerting the council members that the bill was being heard last week, even though the city’s fire and police chiefs were notified.

“But our responsibility … is primarily to what’s on our legislative agenda,” Jaiyeoba replied. “That’s the directive that you gave us.”

“If the state is pushing through something … it becomes on our list if it affects our body and our employees and your leadership as our manager,” Matheny said. “We should be involved.”