GREENSBORO — Few on the City Council had anything good to say Thursday about legislation that would require it to create a Civil Service Board.

“Bad bill, bad legislation, period,” Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said during the council’s work session.

The swift passage of House Bill 470 took many council members by surprise, though the city’s fire and police chiefs went to Raleigh to lobby against it.

“Most of us, unfortunately, thought that it would have gone by the wayside when it was pulled (from consideration) in February,” City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said.

“It's going to require a whole new staff person and it's going to require an inordinate amount of work for our city clerk,” she added.

The bill only applies to Greensboro and Winston-Salem and would require the cities to fund their individual boards. The bill’s primary sponsors are Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth and Kyle Hall, R-Stokes. Hall’s district includes parts of northern Winston-Salem.

The Civil Service Board would hear appeals from classified city employees who have been “discharged, suspended, reduced in rank, transferred against his or her will, or denied any promotion or raise in pay he or she would be entitled to,” and determine if the action by city management is justified.

The burden would be borne by the city to prove that the discipline or other action was justified. The Civil Service Board could reinstate an employee or take other actions to bring the complaint to a “just conclusion.”

The city could appeal a civil service decision to the county's superior court.

The original bill was amended to give the police and fire chiefs one shared appointment on each city’s Civil Service Board. The City Council would appoint one member and two members would be chosen by city employees by election. The four chosen members would then pick the fifth member.

Originally, the councils were to each pick two members for the new board.

Another change clarified that the board would not have hiring authority and it broadened the managers excluded from classified employees to include assistant fire and police chiefs.

But the changes didn’t satisfy some Greensboro council members.

“It’s a bad bill. Good amendments are like putting lipstick on a pig,” said Councilman Hugh Holston.

“I guess I'm most disappointed that, again, the disparate treatment that Greensboro and Winston Salem are receiving relative to others, and the microtargeting that it appears to bring to our community and to our taxpayers,” Holston said.

“All of this is political,” Councilwoman Goldie Wells said. “This is too much politics.”

Supporters of the bill include Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics of North Carolina and the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association. They say Civil Service Boards help ensure employees are treated fairly.

Similar panels already exist in Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she supports the bill.

“You don't see wholesale rehiring of fired employees in other cities,” she said. “And we've heard concerns about procedures when it comes to HR-related matters. And in my review of the bill, it really is simply a review to make sure that proper procedure was followed.”

However, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower vehemently opposed the idea.

“It’s problematic, with hiring, firing, promotions, diversity, all of that,” she said. “It’s going to impact significantly how employee structure could become.

“You see what Asheville had, they had two officers that were fired for excessive force, they hired them back,” said Hightower, who suggested the council consider a resolution opposing the bill.

The city of Winston Salem has drafted such a resolution, which will be considered by its City Council on Monday.

Greensboro Councilman Zack Matheny disagreed with the idea of a resolution.

“From a strategic standpoint, the best way we can do it is work with our state legislators, work with our chiefs and try to determine what we can get to win for them and betterment of the city,” Matheny said.

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said she wouldn’t support the resolution.

“My primary objections to it were addressed in the amendments,” she said, though she’s not a fan of the legislation.

“I really disliked the fact that this is going to be very expensive for council and it's an unfunded mandate,” Thurm said.

Matheny suggested asking the state agree to fund the board for at least for three years.

The bill will be heard in the state Senate sometime after Thursday.