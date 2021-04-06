Greensboro council approves plan to increase police salaries and to sell land near Union Square Campus

The report reaffirms what is starting to become obvious across the country: A career in law enforcement isn’t as attractive as it once was. Especially after a litany of high-profile, and some argue racially motivated, killings of Black men and women by police.

“Public perception of the law enforcement profession can have an effect on application rates,” city budget officials wrote. “In the last year, there has been a downturn in applications to GPD, as well as police agencies nationwide. Some possible reasons for the low rate of applicants is the COVID-19 pandemic and the ‘defund the police’ movement following the death of George Floyd.”

In other business, council voted unanimously to sell an important parcel of land on the south end of downtown.

The land on Gate City Boulevard is currently used as a paved parking lot for Union Square Campus.

Council approved a deal for a developer to buy the 2.5 acres and invest $51 million to build nearly 250 apartments with a privately built parking deck. The deck, with about 500 parking spaces, would be just to the west of Union Square on the east side of South Elm.