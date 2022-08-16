Greensboro council OKs $530,000 incentive grant for digital firm's 'Dream Center'

GREENSBORO — The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $530,359 incentive grant to a digital infrastructure firm to locate a “Dream Center” at Gateway Research Park.

Over a four-year period, ImpactData of Atlanta plans to invest $108.5 million to build the center and create 28 new jobs.

The average wage for the new full-time positions would be about $60,714, plus benefits. The lowest-paying job would earn about $35,000 a year, said Marshall Yandle, the city’s economic development manager.

The 115,000-square-foot project would include a data center, an innovation center owned and programmed by N.C. A&T and a lab dedicated to workforce training and community engagement.

“Whenever you look at research around economic development, high-speed connectivity is an important part of attracting clients and businesses to the area,” ImpactData CEO Terry Comer told the council. “Ultimately, you’re bringing resource-level connectivity — 100 megabit download speeds — into the community.”

Eventually, Comer said the company could build additional levels of connectivity from the center to local residences.

The minority-owned company looks to build these “Dream Centers” alongside colleges and universities, particularly HBCUs.

In a letter from A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., he said the project “will allow the university to expand academic and research offerings in high-demand areas, such as cybersecurity and engineering, as well as further expand our growing presence in east Greensboro.”

“It would be a complement to the current businesses that are there in the area,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said.

Council OKs Tanger metal detectors Soon, it will be easier for Tanger Center patrons to get through security.

By an 8-1 vote, the council approved a four-year lease for metal detectors similar to ones recently tested by Guilford County Schools.

The city will pay $292,698 to lease four Evolv Express metal detectors from a company called Security Detection.

Among the biggest concerns expressed by Tanger patrons has been the amount of time it takes to get through security, according to city documents.

With the new system, patrons won’t have to wait in line, empty their pockets or hand over their bags for inspection.

Instead they can walk through the metal detection unit and the touchless system will indicate if they need to be stopped for further screening.

The scanners would alert a staff member watching on a screen as to whether a person is carrying a gun-shaped object and where on the person’s body that object is located.

City officials estimate the scanners will save the Tanger Center more than $60,000 in annual labor costs by reducing door security staff by more than 30%.

Rezoning gets green light In other news, the council agreed by a 7-2 vote to rezone two parcels on Lawndale Drive to allow Happy Tails Veterinary Emergency Clinic to expand.

Nearby residents objected to the rezoning, citing concerns about traffic, lighting and noise at the facility.

The clinic is open at night and on weekends.

Council members Hightower and Tammi Thurm voted against the rezoning.