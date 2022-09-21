Greensboro council OKs funding 13 projects with federal pandemic relief money

GREENSBORO — Job training, youth programs and even building a farm are among 13 projects in Greensboro approved for federal pandemic relief funding on Tuesday evening.

The City Council gave the go ahead to spend nearly $2.5 million of the $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding it received.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said about the ARPA funding. Vaughan said she and Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston will be part of a North Carolina delegation of mayors and commissioners going to the White House today to talk about what the federal money has meant to local governments.

“We've propped up a lot of nonprofits who have been doing great work throughout our city for years to come, who have this special opportunity to improve their capacity,” Vaughan said.

The funding approved Tuesday includes:

YMCA of Greensboro — $1 million — Expanding Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA and Camp Weaver to include a childcare center, cabin duplex and new outdoor pavilion.

Reading Connections — $460,000 — Providing literacy and job training to underemployed people and assisting with job placement.

Gerard’s Green Garden — $165,000 — Buying land to build a farm to supply about 300 disadvantaged families with nutrient dense produce.

Launch Greensboro — $150,000 — Upgrading the website and programming to provide resource and training opportunities to minority, women and small businesses.

Children & Families First (formerly Guilford Child Development) — $138,592 — Providing immigrant and refugee families adult (ESOL classes) and early childhood education and parenting education.

Positive Direction for Youth & Families — $133,450 — Building four fully-equipped greenhouses to address food scarcity and food desserts.

Interactive Resource Center — $100,000 — Expanding the integrated care program for people who are homeless.

W. D. Mohammed Islamic Center — $72,856 — Upgrading the kitchen at Bessemer Avenue Food Pantry (Halimah’s Pantry) to provide fresh and nutritious meals to low-income residents of East Greensboro.

Sanctuary House — $56,334 — Building repairs and commissioning a mural on a retaining wall along the Downtown Greenway.

Level Up Parenting — $53,234 — Programming to help women with employment opportunities, parenting skills, and growing food at home to provide their family.

Black Suit Initiative — $50,000 — Programming for male middle and high school students for positive character building, educational achievement and service-learning opportunities.

I am a Queen — $50,000 — Mentoring initiative for girls of color ages 10-18, including workshops on money management, entrepreneurship, goal setting, healthy relationships, and health and fitness.

Glenwood Together — $25,000 — Programming to connect community members in need with resources such as job training, utility payments, baby supplies and enrichment programs.

In other action, the council approved:

• Paying Vines Architecture Inc./EVOKE Studio an additional $6.5 million, for a total of $8.4 million to complete the design development, construction documents and construction administration for the Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Community Complex.

• Authorizing paying Landmark Structures I nearly $6.4 million for the second phase of work constructing Liberty Road Elevated Water Tank. The tank will extend utility service to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, where Toyota is building an electric vehicle battery plant.