Greensboro council shoots down proposal to expand Downtown BORO social district to include Center City Park and Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The City Council on Tuesday turned down by a vote of 8-1 a proposal to expand the Downtown BORO social district. Social districts allow people to buy alcoholic beverages within the district and drink them on the street and in participating area shops.

The proposal would have expanded the district’s footprint to include Center City Park and the Stephen Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

“I'm really excited … about the Center City Park being a part of it as a place of respite, as a place where residents can go to relax as they’re social districting,” Councilman Hugh Holston said.

However, the other council members disagreed.

Matheny pointed out there are no retail shops around Center City Park to benefit from the social district. And, he said, the Tanger Center management has said it would opt out of participating in the social district.

“I have had folks say, ‘Please don’t add Center City Park,’” he said. “If it’s not broken, don’t break it.”

Matheny also noted that people can get permits from the city to serve alcohol in the park during special events, such as the Fun Fourth Race.

In other news, the council unanimously approved Dudley Heights, Glenwood, Kings Forest, Mill District, and Random Woods as Neighborhood Reinvestment Areas. That means efforts will be deployed in these neighborhoods to rehabilitate substandard housing, offer support for affordable homeownership and stabilize the neighborhoods.