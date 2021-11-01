Greensboro council votes on new districts to balance population

In all, some 26 precincts would have been shifted in the pie-shaped map. Among the goals of that plan were to give each council member a slice of the central business district and to also draw districts so all have some part of the city’s outer fringe, where growth is likely to occur.

Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson said that while she recognized that the city's NAACP and a representative of the influential George C. Simkins Jr. Memorial PAC supported the pie-shaped map, she also recognized that map would not be supported by the majority of council members. In the end, she voted with the majority.

Redistricting comes around every 10 years when new data from the U.S. Census is released and the city learns whether its populations have shifted away from the “ideal” district that is created by dividing the new population figures by the number of districts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A deviation of more or less than 5 percentage points can trigger a mandatory redistricting. But Greensboro officials took this opportunity to rebalance populations that are a little bit under or a little bit over the ideal so that districts are as closely aligned as they can be.