Greensboro council welcomes Lidl to 'neighborhood,' but may take awhile to open

“There’s been some remediation,” said Richard Jordan, a senior real estate manager for Lidl Carolinas. “But, of course, we want the time for our own guys to have a look at it to make sure that is a completely safe site. … So that will alter the timeframe and extending this a little bit.”

And because it will have to build a new building, Jordan said the company could run into supply-chain issues over construction materials.

Grant Whitaker, a real estate manager for Lidl US, said the store will employ 30 workers with a starting salary of $15.

On Tuesday night, a few speakers from the audience expressed concern that the land’s use did not take into consideration the lack of public parking available downtown. One speaker asked the company to consider allowing parking there after hours for nightclubs and restaurants.

“I’ll be the first to acknowledge that surface parking lot is not the highest and best use of land — especially of our city’s downtown — but it’s not just on this lot,” Jaiyeoba said.

However, he said the city will discuss more about how to address the parking issue at a April work session.