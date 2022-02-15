Greensboro council welcomes Lidl to 'neighborhood,' but may take awhile to open

GREENSBORO — “Welcome to the neighborhood,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan told Lidl representatives at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Her comment came after the nine-member board unanimously agreed to authorize the sale of 3.04 acres on South Elm Street to Lidl USA Operations for $1.4 million.
Located on the southwest corner of South Elm Street and West Gate City Boulevard, Lidl would serve areas that lack a full-service grocery store. The discount grocery chain plans to build a store that is 25,000 to 36,000 square feet with 100 to 150 parking spaces.
Lidl (pronounced LEE-duhl like “needle”), is headquartered in Germany and operates 100 stores in nine states along the East Coast and 11,200 stores worldwide, according to its website.
The property falls under the 10-acre South Elm Redevelopment Area and is owned by the Redevelopment Commission of Greensboro — a city-appointed board tasked with reviving blighted areas.
City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said the commission is expected to close the deal in April 2023.
After the closure, Lidl has up to seven years to build the store.
Why so long?
That’s because the property is considered a brownfield, with the area’s long history of heavy industrial use leaving behind pollutants, much of which has already been cleaned up.
“There’s been some remediation,” said Richard Jordan, a senior real estate manager for Lidl Carolinas. “But, of course, we want the time for our own guys to have a look at it to make sure that is a completely safe site. … So that will alter the timeframe and extending this a little bit.”
And because it will have to build a new building, Jordan said the company could run into supply-chain issues over construction materials.
Grant Whitaker, a real estate manager for Lidl US, said the store will employ 30 workers with a starting salary of $15.
On Tuesday night, a few speakers from the audience expressed concern that the land’s use did not take into consideration the lack of public parking available downtown. One speaker asked the company to consider allowing parking there after hours for nightclubs and restaurants.
“I’ll be the first to acknowledge that surface parking lot is not the highest and best use of land — especially of our city’s downtown — but it’s not just on this lot,” Jaiyeoba said.
However, he said the city will discuss more about how to address the parking issue at a April work session.
Andy Zimmerman, the developer who sparked much of the revival of the South Elm Street corridor, said he supports the store but wanted more.
“I did want more of a holistic development at that site,” Zimmerman said.
Still, council members were pleased with getting a grocery store in the area, which has been defined as a “food desert” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“There are five or six communities that are around that have been waiting for a grocery store, for fresh foods. And so I’m grateful that you’re coming,” said Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who represents the area.
