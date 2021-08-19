Greensboro councilwoman's new job with the city draws scrutiny over its handling

GREENSBORO — Former Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy sees her new position working in city government as the logical evolution of a long career creating housing opportunities.
Kennedy, the outgoing executive director of the Interactive Resource Center, a homeless shelter, resigned from City Council by email on Tuesday — without explanation — two days before she was named the new director of the city’s Neighborhood Development Department.
The shroud of secrecy that followed in what normally would’ve been viewed as a routine announcement has rankled some in and out of city government.
But not Kennedy.
“I’ve been doing this work for almost 15 years and my focus has always been safe, decent, affordable housing and community development,” she said Thursday. “So I have a long track record of having worked in those areas.”
Kennedy has worked for housing and community development programs from Greensboro to Los Angeles and back again, landing at the IRC nearly seven years ago. She is credited by many for taking an agency in some disarray and advancing and expanding its programs to assist the homeless.
Beginning in September, she’ll be in charge of a major department that oversees a variety of the city’s housing programs.
City leaders also have ambitious plans to raise $30 million through a bond referendum for affordable housing. And Kennedy would play a major role in managing those programs as well.
She resigned from council because city rules bar anyone from serving in elective office while working in a staff position.
Still, some wonder if she left soon enough.
Interim City Manager Chris Wilson said he couldn’t formally offer the job to Kennedy before she resigned. After final details were worked out Wednesday, the city announced her hiring Thursday morning.
But before that happened, the one-day news blackout created speculation about Kennedy’s departure.
Once the reason was clear, others wondered if she should have remained on the City Council during the weeks-long application and interview process.
“The city should and can do a better job with transparency,” Councilman Justin Outling said.
Wilson said he is satisfied with how the city handled things.
“She was not my boss when the process started,” Wilson said. “We don’t prohibit anybody from applying.”
After finalists were selected through an interview process — by an independent recruiting firm — they received an extensive assessment.
Kennedy was the candidate with the highest score, Wilson said.
“I stick by my own ethical compass,” Wilson said. “If she hadn’t performed well, she wouldn’t have advanced.”
And while no state law bars any elected official from applying for a job in their city, some gray area exists, one government expert said.
Frayda Bluestein, a professor at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government, said she doesn’t offer opinions on the ethics of whether something is right or wrong. But she points to a state law that prohibits elected officials benefitting from “public contracts.”
“At some point, before the acceptance of the contract of employment, I think there is a conflict,” Bluestein wrote in an email. “It’s not clear when that is.”
Tony Wilkins, a candidate for the District 5 seat, took the step of contacting N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister to see if Kennedy may have violated a state law.
Hardister, the Republican Majority Whip in the House who represents Guilford County, said Thursday he has posed the hypothetical question to the legal staff of the General Assembly.
“The optics certainly are not good and the ethics are questionable,” Hardister said. “Nothing personal against anybody. But this was brought to my attention and I thought it was worth looking into.”
Outling said one reason he is running for mayor is to bring more transparency to city government.
“That information could’ve been provided yesterday,” he said Thursday. “It could’ve been provided a week ago. Even the finalists should’ve been shared.”
Kennedy believes the questions don’t really apply to her situation.
“It was a posted position in the way that all city positions are and I viewed it as an opportunity for me ... to expand on my role in housing and supporting the community,” Kennedy said.
She said she’s excited by the opportunities in her new job. City Council has said in its last two goal-setting retreats that affordable housing should be one its top priorities. Kennedy is eager to use bond funds and any money from the American Rescue Plan to make a lasting impact.
“Recovery act funding is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Kennedy said. “If we act on those allocations aggressively and in a targeted manner, we can make a significant dent in affordable housing issues in this city.”
The city said Thursday that council will begin accepting online applications for Kennedy’s open seat.
Kennedy’s resignation at the IRC is effective Sept. 8. She’ll be replaced by Kristina Singleton, who is currently the associate director.
