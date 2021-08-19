Greensboro councilwoman's new job with the city draws scrutiny over its handling

Kennedy was the candidate with the highest score, Wilson said.

“I stick by my own ethical compass,” Wilson said. “If she hadn’t performed well, she wouldn’t have advanced.”

And while no state law bars any elected official from applying for a job in their city, some gray area exists, one government expert said.

Frayda Bluestein, a professor at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government, said she doesn’t offer opinions on the ethics of whether something is right or wrong. But she points to a state law that prohibits elected officials benefitting from “public contracts.”

“At some point, before the acceptance of the contract of employment, I think there is a conflict,” Bluestein wrote in an email. “It’s not clear when that is.”

Tony Wilkins, a candidate for the District 5 seat, took the step of contacting N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister to see if Kennedy may have violated a state law.

Hardister, the Republican Majority Whip in the House who represents Guilford County, said Thursday he has posed the hypothetical question to the legal staff of the General Assembly.