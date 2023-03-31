GREENSBORO — Just call it Greensbooming.

At least that’s the term Mayor Nancy Vaughan coined for Greensboro after citing a litany of companies coming to or expanding in the city.

“I'm proud to say we are realizing the vision of all that Greensboro is and is yet to become through innovation and progress,” Vaughan said at the inaugural “State of the City” address on Thursday.

The speech was followed by a roundtable discussion with executives from Toyota, Boom Supersonic and Alexander Co. — big players in the city’s promising economic picture.

Before a crowd of local dignitaries, city staff members and business people, Vaughan touted the city’s vision and planning for the future. She also gave a nod to the county, state and other partners, including the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Duke Energy and Triad Local First.

“It takes a village to entice companies to come here and stay here and inspire existing companies to expand,” Vaughan said.

In videotaped presentations, each City Council member took turns promoting the city’s efforts to provide affordable housing, public transportation, employment training and equitable investment.

The city also spotlighted efforts to assist people without homes, boost tourism, reduce crime and become more environmentally sustainable.

Vaughan offered the audience a pop quiz, including how many millions of dollars are being invested in Greensboro’s economy ($717 million) and the total number of new jobs coming here (2,261).

City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba noted that with all the things Vaughan highlighted, “there’s no shortage of projects for me to manage.”

“Now, I’m not complaining. I mean, that’s job security for the time being,” he joked.

Jaiyeoba led the discussion with the executives, asking them to share their thoughts about Greensboro and their specific projects.

Dave Vos, development project manager for Alexander Co., said the company chose to renovate Greensboro’s historic Printworks Mill because it was close to employers and entertainment options and allowed people to walk to stores, restaurants and greenways.

But he said the city’s attitude also was important.

“Mayor Vaughan said ‘We've seen what you do, and we want you here,” Vos explained. “Those are important words to hear when you're a developer and you're about to make an investment in a building.”

Alexander Co. chose the historic Greensboro mill for a $54 million adaptive reuse project. The 470,000 square-foot building now offers mixed-income residential apartments, retail space, parking and climate-controlled self-storage facilities. Of the 270 apartments, 143 are set aside for people earning less than 60% of the city's median household income.

Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, praised the mayor’s presentation.

“All those things that you shared are most of the reasons why we are here,” Suggs said of Toyota, which is spending $3.5 billion to construct an electric vehicle battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. The project is anticipated to create 2,100 jobs.

Suggs said Toyota has launched an advanced manufacturing technician program with GTCC. Under the program, Suggs said Toyota pays the tuition for students to go to school for two days and then work for the company for three days.

“They graduate in two years. They’re skill-ready for us,” he said.

And Toyota is partnering with five other companies for the program “to make sure that the pipeline of talent is not just benefiting … our company, but several other companies in the area,” he said.

Chris Taylor, vice president of manufacturing for Boom Supersonic, said the company was impressed with Piedmont Triad International Airport. The Denver-based company is building a supersonic jet manufacturing facility at the airport and plans to create 2,400 jobs by 2032.

“You have an amazing airport,” he said. “Those folks were instrumental with showing us in Greensboro.”

Boom Supersonic has been talking with universities and colleges in the area. “North Carolina A&T obviously has some very critical programs in terms of engineering but also in terms of sustainability,” Taylor said. “The flexibility of the programs that we have seen with the colleges and with the community colleges is astounding. The way they can pivot from whatever they're doing to whatever the needs are."

Taylor said work on the plant's foundation will begin Monday.

After fine-tuning the manufacturing equipment for several months, Taylor said the company hopes to start production at the end of 2025. While the first flight could take place in 2027, Taylor noted that jet will need to get through the Federal Aviation Administration’s certification program — hopefully by 2029.

Looking ahead, Suggs said the city needs to follow its vision and keep the collaboration going. Suggs noted the city’s moniker “Tournament Town” and suggested that could change over the next five to 10 years to “Technology Town.”

“Be an innovative hub,” he said.