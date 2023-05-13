GREENSBORO — Several organizations are participating in a protest Saturday against the opening of a facility to receive immigrant children at the former American Hebrew Academy campus.

Organizers say the concept is flawed and that the companies hired by the federal government are not trained in the care of children.

“There is a narrative that this is a safe haven, said Mike Ishii of Tsuru for Solidarity. “But actually what this is, is an influx site. And the history of children in these sites is that these are warehouses — these are congregate prisons for children.”

No opening date has been announced for the facility on the 100-acre campus of a former boarding school. It could house up to 800 children, primarily boys and girls ages 13 to 17, and would be staffed by at least 1,500 people.

Children would stay there while the Office of Refugee Resettlement works to place them with a “vetted sponsor,” often a family member, while their immigration status is adjudicated. The agency, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, operates 220 care facilities nationwide.

The federal government is legally required to provide care for unaccompanied children referred by the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies.

“While in ORR care, children have access to medical treatment, legal services, translation services, education, and mental and behavioral health counselors and are able to connect with family at least twice a week,” DHHS said last year.

Cecile Crawford, state director of the American Friends Service Committee, said the beauty of the campus on Hobbs Road and the plan put forth by the Office of Refugee Settlement sound beneficial to the children.

“It sounds great and I applaud them for trying to take this humane approach,” she said. “But we have not seen one instance of this being done right.

“We want to make sure that people understand that imprisoning children and separating families goes against American values,” Crawford said. “Detention is a failed time-proven policy — it doesn’t deter migration, because it just causes tremendous irreparable harm to humans, especially children.

“The Office of Refugee Resettlement has contracted Deployed Resources LLC and Deployed Services LLC … they’re not contractors of child care, these are military contractors,” Crawford said.

More than $268 million has been obligated by the federal government for the facility, with the potential for millions more. Deployed Resources and its sister company Deployed Services have been awarded to provide services at the Greensboro facility, called the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors).

The News & Record reached out to both companies, but they did not respond with a comment for this article.

The Office of Refugee Settlement also did not respond to requests for comment about the groups’ concerns.

Crawford said plans for the Greensboro site sounds similar to those put in place at Starr Commonwealth. That emergency intake site in Albion, Michigan, housed migrant children from Afghanistan and was staffed mostly by another federal contractor, PAE Applied Technologies, according to a Pro Publica report.

The March 25 article says that before Starr Commonwealth site shut down in January, there were reports of physical and sexual abuse at the facility. Employees were overwhelmed and one shelter volunteer called the situation inside a “pressure cooker,” the article says.

“They had all the promises of treating these kids really well and it just went wrong,” Crawford said. “It went sideways really fast.”

Ishii said the federal government should be funding much smaller facilities for immigrant children.

“And there’s money to do that, but there’s not a will on the part of the government to actually shift and do what they should do, which is small home-like care facilities with licensed wraparound support,” Ishii said.

The advocates also criticized what they say is a lack of oversight for these facilities.

“The narrative is … ‘we’re going to be watchdogs over this site,’” Ishii said. “Who’s going to let you in to see that? They’ve never done that before. They don’t let the community in to oversee it.”

Other groups participating in the protest include Guilford for All, Jalloh’s Upright Services, Sudan House, Greensboro African Public Action Committee and North Carolina Asian Americans Together.