Greensboro gets $3 million grant to buy new electric buses

Greensboro Transit Authority ushered in a new era of transit technology in 2019 with North Carolina's first battery-electric rechargeable buses used in active passenger service.

The City of Greensboro will receive slightly more than $3 million to buy electric buses, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.

The money is intended to replace older buses that have exceeded their useful life.

The money is part of $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Along with a local match of 465,000, the city will be able to purchase four battery-electric buses and charging hardware, according to Kevin Elwood, spokesman for the Greensboro Transit Authority.

The money cannot be used for operating expenses, Elwood said.

“Transit agencies are replacing aging buses and facilities with newer, cleaner infrastructure that is more efficient to operate and maintain,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said in the release. “Modern buses, especially those powered with electric batteries or fuel cells, improve air quality and help us address the climate crisis.”

The city currently has 55 buses in its fixed-route fleet, 17 of which are battery-electric, Elwood said. For paratransit services, it has 48 buses, none of which are battery-electric, he said.

