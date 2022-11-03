Greensboro grapples with how to spend remaining pandemic money

GREENSBORO — City Council members hit the pause button Thursday on some recommendations for spending the roughly $32 million remaining from the city’s pandemic relief money.

Among their concerns were using American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for auditing the books of smaller nonprofits and companies receiving relatively small awards. Staff recommended that first-time recipients of city money whose annual revenue totals $750,000 or less be allotted $25,000 to offset the auditing costs for the first year only.

Five organizations have sought this additional money and their ARPA awards ranged from $50,000 to $165,000, city officials said.

The audits are required by the city for public funding, Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said.

Councilman Zack Matheny questioned why these agencies can’t pick up the costs. He also questioned the amount allotted for the audits.

“(Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s) budget is $2.5 million. Our audit is about $4,000 right now,” said Matheny, who is president of that nonprofit. “And we have a hell of a lot more transactions based on Fun Fourth and the Festival of Lights.

“Those two things tell me that if they cannot provide us information that their financial books are in line, then they should not be receiving public dollars — period.”

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower disagreed, noting that she believes city staff has already performed its due diligence on these entities.

“If you’re going to push them out by allowing the audit to be the barrier ... you will continue to fund the same people over and over and over again,” she said. ”This is why this is for first-time requesters.”

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm also thought the $25,000 was too high for an audit. Hightower disagreed, stating that she’s aware of one nonprofit that paid $12,000 for an audit.

Davis said many companies are not willing to audit small businesses and the organizations may have trouble finding someone to do the work at all.

“In some cases, they’re going to charge enough … to make it worth their time,” he told the council. “We certainly hope all these organizations get to find competent folks who will do the work for eight, 10, $12,000. We just don’t want to squeeze them out.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said paying for the audits could help them build capacity. “And if you look at some of these organizations, they’re very small and they’ve been working out of their cars and their dining rooms,” she said.

Davis also presented the following proposals for the use of the remaining ARPA money.

$1.5 million for Habitat for Humanity to help build 50 additional housing units in east Greensboro.

$800,000 for Community Housing Solutions of Guilford to provide home safety improvements to 100 homes, primarily for older adults.

$2.6 million for council members to appropriate money to nonprofits requesting ARPA money. Allocations would be based on the following: mayor ($500,000); mayor pro tem ($375,000); council members ($250,000).

$1 million to replace the roof at the Greensboro Sportsplex.

$2 million for improvements/renovations to Gillespie Golf Course.

$5 million for improvements and infrastructure at Bryan Park/Bryan Park North.

$1 million for improvements to the South Elm Street Innovation District.

$5.2 million for contingency costs for key projects.

$1 million to implement the city’s affordable housing plan.

$500,000 to the Greensboro Housing Coalition.

$900,000 to replace the Bryan Park skylight and related improvements.

$300,000 to replace carpets at Central Library.

$425,000 for space reconfiguration and maintenance improvements at City Hall.

$750,000 for the employee health insurance fund.

$660,000 for a 10-hour match for employees cashing in leave time as part of transition assistance for bi-weekly payroll.

$2.9 million to replenish the city’s general insurance fund.

$5.3 million to help close the White Street landfill.

On the issue of the $2.6 million set aside for council members to appropriate, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said the staff recommended this so council members could meet requests they get individually. He said council members would not be allocating money to organizations where they had personal ties.

“You are closer to your constituents, in many instances, than we are, and there may be some requests out there that we are not aware of but which we can still do next,” he said.

Vaughan said that item seemed “too political.”

“I would rather see this money handled in a different way instead of looking like it’s earmarked,” she said.

Matheny criticized the amount of money suggested for city projects. Citing the library carpet funding, he said “that $300,000 could go to so many different more worthy causes.”

Jaiyeoba noted that the library’s carpet is almost 18 years old. “A library is not just a place to read books,” he said, “it’s become a community gathering environment.”

But Matheny said the money should be used differently.

“To me this is the antithesis … of the intent of what these funds were originally designed to be,” he said. “There’s a lot of deferred maintenance that we’re just going to tack on.”

Councilman Hugh Holston pointed out that decisions need to be made — soon.

“Remember we’re making sausage and it’s not going to be pretty. So everybody is not going to be happy,” he said. “But we’re going to have to make some decisions and make them very quickly. We can’t just keep kicking this can down the road.