Greensboro honors 5 people as champions of civil rights

GREENSBORO — Five people will be honored by the city Monday for their efforts to champion civil rights.

The inaugural class of the City of Greensboro's Every Day Champions of Civil Rights includes Melvin ‘Skip’ Alston, T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, Joyce Gorham-Worsley, James Shields, and the late Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, according to a news release from the city. They will be honored at the city’s 37th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast. The event, which is sold out, is hosted by the Greensboro Human Rights Commission.

Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, moved to Greensboro from his native Durham in 1979. He started his own real estate company three years later. Alston presided over both the state and local chapters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and has served on the organization’s national board of directors. A Guilford County Commissioner for 25 years, Alston is a co-founder of the International Civil Rights Museum and organized the City’s first MLK Day Parade and Gospelfest.

Bellamy-Small has advocated for underserved people as a manager with the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, a substitute teacher for Guilford County Schools (GCS), a Greensboro City Council member and as a GCS Board member. Her list of contributions includes leadership and support for the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s Learn to Swim Program, Interactive Resource Center, Women’s Resource Center, and Transition Network Inc. for people with criminal records, according to the release.

Gorham-Worsley is vice president of the Other Voices Diversity Leadership Program with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. She has worked with the chamber since 2004 and previously managed the Leadership Greensboro program. A graduate of UNCG, Gorham-Worsley has served on her alma mater’s Board of Visitors as well as the board of directors for the Greensboro Housing Coalition, American Red Cross, and Community Ventures Inc. She is also an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

The manager of the African American Cultural Arts Center in Burlington, Shields is a civil rights educator, historian and community activist. The former director of Guilford College’s Bonner Center, he inspired students from many backgrounds to become deeply involved in work with Greensboro’s refugee, immigrant, minority and LGBTQ communities, according to the release. Shields' anti-racism workshops at Guilford formed the basis of his continuing consultation work. Shields is well-versed in Greensboro's civil rights history and often incorporated the Underground Railroad, Greensboro Massacre and Beloved Community Center in his instruction.

Before his death in July, Spearman ministered in a number of African Methodist Episcopal Zion (AMEZ) churches and pastored St. Phillip AME Zion in Greensboro. After many years as a vice president, he was elected president of the NAACP’s N.C. State Conference of Branches in 2017. He served many state and local organizations, including the Guilford County Board of Elections, where he helped establish early voting precincts and championed the use of paper ballots. In 2021, Spearman led a 71-day vigil outside the N.C. Executive Mansion in an effort to secure pardons for exonerated prisoners.

The MLK Breakfast program will be broadcast live on Greensboro Television Network and the city’s YouTube channel starting at 7:30 am. Cone Health Chief Inclusion Officer Niketa Greene is the breakfast’s keynote speaker.

For more information, visit the city's Human Rights Commission website at www.greensboro-nc.gov/hrc or contact International Support Coordinator Jodie Stanley at 336-373-2038.