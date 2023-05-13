GREENSBORO — About 50 people gathered Saturday to protest the planned facility to house immigrant children who crossed the border with Mexico until they are reunited with their family or a sponsor.

“This is not a reunification center. This is a gilded cage,” said Mike Ishii of Tsuru for Solidarity. “It's a concentration camp for black and brown children.”

The protesters, some of them local and some of whom came from as far away as California, marched from St. Barnabas Episcopal Church along Jefferson Road to a back gate of the former American Hebrew Academy. They laid a wreath and flowers at the gate, sang and offered condolences to the family of Honduran teenage immigrant who died in federal custody this week. His cause of death is under investigation.

For $10 million per year, the federal government is renting the 100-acre academy to house the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors).

No opening date has been announced, but the facility could house up to 800 children, primarily ages 13 to 17.

Youth would stay there while the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) works to place them with a “vetted sponsor,” often a family member, while their immigration status is adjudicated.

“These influx facilities run by and invested in by ORR are in danger to children because of their lack of transparency and accountability,” said Rene Murillo of Seeds of Resistance.

Murillo was held at an influx facility for more than a month eight years ago, when he was 9 years old.

“It was just like an eternity,” he said.

Though 60 years older than Murillo, Dr. Satsuki Ina said she can relate to his experience.

A co-founder of Tsuru for Solidarity, Ina and her two siblings who came to Saturday’s protest were born in internment camps set up by the U.S. government during World War II. American citizens of Japanese descent were forced to live in the camps for years after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

“My mother was pregnant with my brother at the time and faced incredible trauma,” Ina said. “My mother wrote in her diary, ‘I wonder if today's the day they're going to line us up and shoot us.’

“So they lived in constant anxiety and, as a psychotherapist, I know that trauma can have lasting effects on children, Ina said.

Housing immigrant children — who came to this country for a better life — in influx care centers is wrong, all three of the siblings said.

“We have handcuffed them, put them in freezing buildings, and transported them to huge facilities where their identities are lost,” Ina said. “So we're here to say stop repeating history. No more detention of children.”

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, operates 220 influx care facilities nationwide.

More than $268 million has been obligated by the federal government for the Greensboro facility, with hundreds of millions more likely to be spent.

Deployed Resources and its sister company Deployed Services have been awarded contracts to provide services there. At least 1,500 people are expected to work at the facility when it opens and some already are at the site.

Ishii said conditions at other facilities that sheltered immigrant children portend what could happen in Greensboro.

“At Fort Bliss, there were four whistleblowers that came forth in the last couple of years,” Ishii said.

“They were alleging sexual abuse, physical abuse, rotten food, children whose cases were forgotten and they languished for many months without seeing a caseworker because no one knew that they were in prison cells waiting to have their cases heard.

“We're here as the canaries in the coal mine to say do not let this come to your community,” he said.

Some of what Ishii said is backed up by a report from the DHHS Office of Inspector General. Rapid Deployment Inc. managed the Fort Bliss facility in El Paso, Texas.

Cecile Crawford, state director of the American Friends Service Committee, said federal officials need to come up with a better plan.

“We want the Biden administration and the Office of Refugee Resettlement to invest in a more humane policy of rapid reunification at the border and an end to detention,” Crawford said.

As of Friday, more than 9,000 unaccompanied immigrant children were in the custody of DHHS or U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to a federal report. That does not include children from Mexico, who are usually sent directly back to that country.