GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council on Monday night unanimously approved the adoption of the Fleming Road Plan, which is intended to guide future decisions regarding properties in the area along the road generally between Lewiston and Ballinger roads.

The plan includes objectives to maintain the area as quiet, safe and predominantly of low-density residential character.

It also encourages protection of the natural environment, improving recreational facilities and promoting the use of high-quality design, materials and landscaping in future developments in the area.

During the discussion, one council member wanted the area she represents to get the same kind of love.

Though she supported the plan, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower asked why her constituents can’t get similar plans for their neighborhoods.

“Let’s start being equitable about this, she said. “Southeast Greensboro has come and talked about it, they’ve met with staff … and yet no movement.”

“Southeast Greensboro is growing in leaps and bounds,” she said. “We need to have control in that area as well.”

The council voted unanimously to make the next area plan completed to be for southeastern Greensboro.