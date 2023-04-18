GREENSBORO — Without comment, the Greensboro City Council approved at least $240,000 in incentives for a British aerospace manufacturer to build a maintenance facility here.

Marshall USA, a subsidiary of Marshall Aerospace, has proposed building the $50 million facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The company has said it would create up to 240 jobs, according to city documents.

The average wage for the new full-time positions would be approximately $73,250 with additional benefits and no new jobs will pay below $15 per hour, the documents say.

The company expects to create the new jobs by Dec. 31, 2027. The incentive grant would expire if the new jobs are not created and the investment is not made by that date.

Marshall USA also is eligible for an additional $250 incentive per job for any new employee whose permanent address is located in an “Impact Zone“ or who is hired through NCWorks Career Centers.

The company would be paid in five annual installments after the new jobs are created and the investment is confirmed.

Marshall Yandle, the city’s economic development manager, said that Marshall USA also would be required to host a job fair for each of its hiring phases.

The city included a claw-back provision that requires the new jobs be maintained for a certain period of time (not yet specified) and at least $50 million in capital investment expended.

The new facility would allow the company to better meet the C-130 aircraft maintenance requirements of the U.S. military, documents say.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners plans to hold a similar public hearing at its 5:30 p.m. meeting on Thursday. The county would offer up to $308,879 in incentives, plus a $124,000 local matching fund utility grant. The board meets at the Old County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St.

A state Commerce Department incentive package also is likely from the Job Development Grant program.