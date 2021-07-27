Greensboro increases penalties for illegal dumping, plans to install cameras to catch the culprits

"We took a tour a few months of some sites with the mayor that were some of the top dumping spots and we've come to the conclusion that this is not really our residents doing this, this is outside dumping coming into the city," Hightower said at a recent City Council meeting. "But it's a health and safety hazard as well."

Council passed last week a beefed-up anti-dumping ordinance that will allow the city to install cameras in some of the most notorious dumping locations.

After footage is forwarded to city officials, they will track down the owner of the vehicle doing the dumping and assess that person a $500 fine for the first offense. After that, the fine will be $1,000 for each subsequent offense.

City officials say the fines are designed to help the city recover its cost of picking up the refuse, but it will also act as a deterrent to people who are dumping the trash.

